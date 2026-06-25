China pledges ‘Unwavering Support’ For Pakistan's Iran-US Mediation Efforts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Pakistan's leadership and pledged "unwavering support" for its mediation efforts between the US and Iran, according to a statement issued by the foreign office in Islamabad.
It said, a telephonic conversation took place on Wednesday between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart.
The discussions focused on the Iran-US peace process, particularly the first round of high-level talks in Switzerland mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, with Wang praising Pakistan's untiring efforts for peace and stability, the statement said.
"He reaffirmed China's unwavering support for Pakistan's mediation efforts, underlining the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes as enshrined in the UN Charter," it said.
Dar shared that the talks led to the establishment of a high-level committee to oversee the mediation process under a memorandum of understanding that was signed by the US and Iran last week, according to the statement.
Three working groups have been set up to focus on the nuclear issue, sanctions and monitoring, aiming to facilitate a final deal between the US and Iran within 60 days.
The two leaders reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan and China to work closely for a negotiated settlement between the US and Iran, to bring a permanent end to hostilities and promote lasting peace, shared development and common prosperity, it said.