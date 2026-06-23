India and China Review Progress Toward Normalisation

NSA Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Delhi focusing on key aspects of bilateral engagement.
The Indian NSA "underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides."
Wang Yi emphasized the need for careful management of geopolitical friction points.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, focusing on key aspects of bilateral engagement, including progress in the normalisation of the ties between the two countries. The talks were held on the sideline of the ongoing 16th BRICS National Security Adviser’s Meeting in New Delhi yesterday.
India and China rolled out a series of measures in the last over one year to rebuild their relationship after it witnessed a major downturn following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the subsequent military face-off that lasted for over four years. Relations between India and China improved in 2024, ending years of friction that began with a deadly border clash in the Himalayas in 2020.
In the meeting, Ajit Doval underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations will contribute to building trust and better understanding between the two sides. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation.
The Indian NSA "underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides," said the post, terming the discussions as "constructive and forward-looking." The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and "noted progress towards gradual normalisation," it said in an X post.
This dialogue follows prior efforts to stabilize the border. In August last year, Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang held a Special Representatives dialogue in New Delhi that produced a number of outcomes to maintain peace along the border. Following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides withdrew their troops from several friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
From the Chinese perspective, Wang Yi emphasized the need for careful management of geopolitical friction points. "We must respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues," Wang said in a Chinese foreign ministry readout. To further this progress, Wang called for resumption of bilateral dialogue mechanisms and promoting exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement and media.
The high-level meeting took place within the framework of India’s current leadership role in the bloc. India, current chair of the BRICS group, is hosting a meeting of the BRICS national security advisers in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. Wang also said the BRICS mechanism should actively advocate the promotion of the multipolarisation process. BRICS brings together its founders Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as well as other countries.
(with inputs from Business Standard and AIR)