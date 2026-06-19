Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Visit India Next Week For BRICS Security Talks

Wang Yi to attend BRICS security meeting in New Delhi.
India-China ties continue normalisation after Ladakh border disengagement.
BRICS presidency talks precede September summit with Xi and Putin.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New Delhi to attend the BRICS National Security Advisors meeting on June 22 and 23, the Chinese foreign ministry stated. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will host the gathering.
“At the invitation of India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security to be held in India from June 22 to 23,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced.
Reportedly, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Nezamipour will also participate.
Wang skipped the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in May 2026 to remain in Beijing for US President Donald Trump's visit during May 13-15. Alongside multilateral discussions, the upcoming visit will feature bilateral engagement between Indian and Chinese officials.
Lin said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, will discuss the international security situation and regional issues with member states.
“Amid a transforming and volatile world with many security challenges on the rise, BRICS countries standing at the forefront of the global south are committed to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, practising multilateralism and enabling more equitable global governance,” Lin said.
India holds the rotating BRICS presidency this year. The talks will set the stage for the leaders' summit scheduled for September 12-13, which Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend. The expanded BRICS bloc now includes 11 members: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Normalising Bilateral Ties
Wang, who is also Beijing’s Special Representative on the India-China boundary issue, is expected to hold bilateral talks with Doval on the sidelines of the meeting. However, formal talks under the Special Representatives mechanism are not expected, as the next round is scheduled in China, according to the news agency.
This marks Wang's second visit to India since the October 2024 agreement to end the four-year military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both nations completed troop disengagement in November 2024.
The two countries have initiated several normalisation steps. These include resuming direct flights, reviving the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to Tibet, and easing Indian visa rules for Chinese citizens. China has also relaxed export restrictions on heavy machinery, rare earth magnets and fertiliser.
[With PTI inputs]