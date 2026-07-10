Karolina Muchova Outlasts Coco Gauff, Sets Up All-Czech Wimbledon 2026 Final
Karolina Muchova produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) in a gripping Wimbledon 2026 women's singles semi-final on Thursday, booking her place in a second career Grand Slam final. The Czech recovered after surrendering a 6-3 lead in the deciding tiebreak, saving a match point at 8-9 before holding her nerve to seal victory in a dramatic finish. It was Muchova's second win over Gauff this season after losing their first six meetings and marked the first time she had won a match after saving a match point since the 2023 French Open semi-finals. The victory sets up an all-Czech Wimbledon final against ninth seed Linda Noskova, guaranteeing a first-time Grand Slam champion.
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