Karolina Muchova Outlasts Coco Gauff, Sets Up All-Czech Wimbledon 2026 Final 

Karolina Muchova produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) in a gripping Wimbledon 2026 women's singles semi-final on Thursday, booking her place in a second career Grand Slam final. The Czech recovered after surrendering a 6-3 lead in the deciding tiebreak, saving a match point at 8-9 before holding her nerve to seal victory in a dramatic finish. It was Muchova's second win over Gauff this season after losing their first six meetings and marked the first time she had won a match after saving a match point since the 2023 French Open semi-finals. The victory sets up an all-Czech Wimbledon final against ninth seed Linda Noskova, guaranteeing a first-time Grand Slam champion.

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Wimbledon Tennis Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates her victory against Coco Gauff of the United States in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Karolina Muchova Wimbledon 2026
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates her victory against Coco Gauff of the United States in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, left, and Coco Gauff of the United States hug each other at the end of their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon 2026 Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates her victory against Coco Gauff of the United States in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States leaves after losing against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic hits a return to Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Coco Gauff Wimbledon 2026
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic looks at the ball as Coco Gauff celebrates saving a match point against her in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after winning a game against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Karolina Muchova Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic serves against Coco Gauff of the United States in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Coco Gauff Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026
Coco Gauff of the United States hits a return to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic hits a return to Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova
Coco Gauff of the United States leaps as she plays a return to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova
Coco Gauff of the United States hits a return to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States wraps an ice towel around her neck during a changeover in her match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semifinal women's singles competition, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Championships: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova
Spectators watch the women's singles semifinal match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Championships: Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova Wimbledon Tennis
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic hits a return to Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff Wimbledon Tennis
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic stretches as she hits a return to Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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