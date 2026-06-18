Nepal, China Vow Closer Ties During Foreign Minister's Beijing Visit, But Sign No New Agreements

Nepal and China reaffirmed support for sovereignty and closer bilateral ties
Discussions covered trade, energy, connectivity and Chinese investment in Nepal
Focus remained on advancing Belt and Road projects without new agreements signed
Nepal and China committed to strengthen bilateral relations and mutual sovereignty as Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal concluded a four-day visit to Beijing.
Khanal briefed the media at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday, following his June 14 to 17 trip. Nepal reiterated its adherence to the one-China policy and pledged it would not allow anti-China activities on its territory, according to India Today.
Beijing reaffirmed its support for Nepal's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. China also expressed full support for the priorities set by Nepal in the areas of good governance and economic development, Khanal said.
"During the visit, both sides shared common views in matters pertaining to further consolidating Nepal-China relations based on mutual friendship, goodwill and cooperation," Khanal said.
Expanding Sectoral Cooperation
The two nations discussed broadening cooperation across connectivity, border management, energy, trade and agriculture. Talks also covered investment, technology transfer, information technology and digitalisation.
Khanal attended an investment conference in Beijing hosted by the Nepalese Embassy to court Chinese investors. He invited investors to Nepal for mutual economic growth and to build a new chapter of prosperity, assuring entrepreneurs that the Nepal government remains dedicated to fostering a foreign-investment-friendly business environment.
The bilateral dialogue also covered tourism, chemical fertilisers, petroleum and natural gas exploration. Officials also reviewed ways to deepen people-to-people ties. Overall, Khanal said his visit focused on reinforcing Nepal-China ties, expanding cooperation in multiple sectors and encouraging greater Chinese investment in Nepal.
However, the delegation concluded the visit without signing any official memorandums of understanding or bilateral trade agreements, as per reports.
Instead, talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-level officials focused on accelerating existing projects. The discussions aimed to implement prior engagements, including the December 2024 Belt and Road Initiative framework.
Khanal held separate high-level meetings with Liu Haixing, minister for the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.