Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal To Visit China In Mid-June

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal will undertake an official visit to China in mid-June.
The visit is expected to focus on enhancing economic cooperation, infrastructure projects, trade, and border-related matters.
The trip comes at a time when Nepal is actively balancing its relations with both India and China.
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal is set to visit China in mid-June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.
This official visit is part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between Nepal and China. During the trip, Khanal is expected to hold discussions with his Chinese counterpart and other senior leaders on a range of issues including trade and economic cooperation, connectivity projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), tourism, and border management.
The visit assumes importance as Nepal seeks to expand its engagement with Beijing while managing its sensitive relationship with India. Officials from both sides are likely to review the progress of ongoing projects and explore new avenues of collaboration.
This will be the first high-level visit from Nepal to China in recent months and is being seen as an effort to maintain steady diplomatic momentum between the two countries. Further details regarding the exact dates and delegation members are expected to be released soon.