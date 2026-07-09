Operation Hardball: India, US Shared Intelligence on Lawrence Bishnoi Network Ahead of Global Crackdown

Indian and US agencies stepped up intelligence-sharing ahead of Operation Hardball, exchanging information on Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and other gangsters operating overseas, according to The Indian Express.
Officials said cooperation improved after the deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, with India sharing evidence and details of gang associates and their suspected hideouts.
Investigators allege that several overseas gangsters maintain links with Pakistan-based smugglers for narcotics trafficking and targeted killings while using encrypted communication tools to evade law enforcement.
Indian and US law enforcement agencies intensified intelligence-sharing in the weeks leading up to Operation Hardball, a coordinated crackdown on organised crime across the US, Canada and Europe, a report by The Indian Express said.
The report said that US officials held multiple meetings with India's central agencies to exchange and verify intelligence on gangsters including Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and their associates.
India Shared List of Overseas Gangsters
According to the report, Indian agencies, through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), provided US authorities with a list of gangsters based in the United States and other countries, along with supporting evidence.
Sources told the newspaper that pace of coordination increased over the past one-and-a-half months before the multinational operation was launched.
Officials also exchanged information on the associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, including their suspected hideouts abroad.
Coordination Improved After Anmol Bishnoi's Deportation
Cooperation between Indian and US agencies improved significantly after the deportation of Anmol Bishnoi from the US in November last year, the report said.
Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in India as an alleged key conspirator in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.
Investigators are learnt to have shared evidence gathered from the interrogation of arrested associates of the Bishnoi gang, as well as technical surveillance conducted over the past five years.
"Several of their associates have been arrested here, and during questioning, many disclosed details about Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates and their activities abroad," the report said citing sources.
US Raised Concerns Over Drug Cartel Links
The report said US officials also visited the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in Delhi last year.
During the meetings, they reportedly shared concerns about alleged links between Indian-origin gangsters and drug cartels operating in the United States.
US authorities also shared a list of suspects and sought India's assistance in investigating them.
According to a central agency official quoted in the report, investigations have found that several gangsters operating from the US maintained links with Pakistan-based smugglers to facilitate narcotics trafficking into India and coordinate targeted killings.
Officials said narcotics are smuggled into India using drones as well as large consignments transported through maritime routes.
Investigators also claimed that gangsters increasingly rely on VPNs and encrypted messaging applications to conceal their locations and communications, making surveillance and tracking more difficult.
Key Gang Members Remain at Large
Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been linked to the murders of NCP leader Baba Siddique and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, as well as multiple threats against actor Salman Khan, has been in custody since 2014 and is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat.
Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested and has been lodged in an Assam jail since March last year.
However, Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara remain absconding.
According to investigative agencies cited in the report, Goldy Brar is believed to be working with Azerbaijan-based Rohit Godara, while Lawrence Bishnoi's network is allegedly linked to Canada-based Noni Rana and US-based Harry Boxer.