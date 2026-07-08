$50,000 Bounty, Fresh Crackdown: Why Is Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Back in Spotlight?

FBI charged Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case.
Operation Hardball led to arrests across the US, Canada and Europe.
FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information on Goldy Brar.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close associate Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, with allegedly ordering the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
The development comes alongside a sweeping international crackdown on organised crime networks and a $50,000 reward announced by the FBI for information leading to Brar's arrest.
The case has once again drawn attention to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose activities have increasingly attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies across North America and Europe.
Why Has The FBI Charged Lawrence Bishnoi And Goldy Brar?
, on June 18, 2023.
Official US court documents reportedly refer to Nijjar by the initials "HSN". His killing triggered a major diplomatic confrontation between India and Canada after then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament there were "credible allegations" linking agents of the Indian government to the murder.
While Canada recognised Nijjar as a Canadian citizen, India had designated him as a Khalistani extremist and terrorist.
The FBI's latest action forms part of a broader investigation into organised crime groups allegedly operating across multiple countries.
What Is Operation Hardball?
The charges against Bishnoi and Brar coincide with "Operation Hardball", a coordinated enforcement operation involving authorities from the United States, Canada and several European countries.
According to the FBI, the operation targeted three India-linked organised crime groups: the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Bhagwanpuria gang and the Dhanda gang.
As part of the crackdown, authorities arrested 24 suspects across three countries. The FBI said 13 arrests were made in the United States, three in Canada and one in Spain, while the remaining arrests were carried out through coordinated international enforcement efforts linked to the operation.
Within the United States, 11 suspects were arrested in California, while one arrest each was made in Indiana and Georgia.
Investigators are still searching for 10 alleged fugitives, including seven believed to be in the United States, two in India and one in Europe.
Why Is The FBI Offering A $50,000 Reward?
Goldy Brar remains one of the key fugitives in the investigation.
Announcing the reward, the FBI said, "The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada."
The reward is intended to encourage people with credible information about Brar's whereabouts to assist investigators.
What Charges Does Goldy Brar Face?
The FBI has accused Brar of multiple offences linked to organised crime.
According to the agency, the charges include Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with commerce through extortion, attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute them.
The FBI has indicated that its investigation into the alleged criminal network remains ongoing.
Why Does The Case Matter?
The Nijjar murder has had consequences extending far beyond a criminal investigation.
The shooting became the centre of a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada after Ottawa publicly alleged possible links between Indian government agents and the killing. India rejected those allegations, describing them as baseless.
The latest charges by the FBI shift renewed attention towards organised crime networks allegedly operating across international borders and their suspected role in violent offences.
The coordinated raids under Operation Hardball also signal increasing cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada and Europe in targeting transnational criminal organisations with links to India.
With Goldy Brar still at large and multiple suspects yet to be apprehended, investigators say the operation is continuing, suggesting that further arrests and legal action could follow.