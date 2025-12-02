Former Associate Of Lawrence Bishnoi Shot Dead in Chandigarh

Inderpreet Singh, a former aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was shot dead inside his car in Sector 26, Chandigarh.
Attackers fired multiple rounds in a coordinated two-stage assault before fleeing.
Police have launched a large-scale manhunt and registered a murder case.
A former associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was shot dead in Chandigarh on Monday evening in what police believe is a targeted gang-war attack. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, was found critically injured inside his Kia near Timber Market in Sector 26 after multiple gunshots were fired at close range.
Police received a distress call around 6 p.m. and rushed Singh to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators say the killing was executed in two phases: first, a gunman inside Singh’s own vehicle opened fire; moments later, attackers in a trailing white SUV fired additional rounds to ensure he was fatally hit. Around 9–11 bullets were discharged during the attack.
Singh had a long criminal history, including cases of murder, extortion, and illegal arms possession across Punjab and Chandigarh. He was currently out on bail. Police have registered a murder case, launched a city-wide search operation, and sealed the borders with Mohali and Panchkula as they hunt the unidentified assailants.