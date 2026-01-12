ISRO’s Mission Encounters Anomaly During Third Stage

The PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission faced an anomaly towards the end of the PS3 stage shortly after lift-off on January 12, 2026.
A detailed analysis has been initiated, and ISRO has said it will share further details after examining the data.
In a statement, ISRO said the issue was observed near the conclusion of the third stage of the launch vehicle. Visuals of the co-passenger satellites were shared via ISRO’s official YouTube channel.
“Today we attempted the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 Mission. The PSLV is a four stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The performance of the vehicle upto the end of third stage was as expected, close to the end of the third stage we are seeing little more disturbance in the vehicle roll rates and subsequently there is a deviation observed in the flight path we are analysing the data and we shall come back at the earliest,” ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan said.
ISRO said it is analysing the data to ascertain the cause of the anomaly and will provide an update once the assessment is complete.