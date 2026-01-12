ISRO’s Mission Encounters Anomaly During Third Stage

“Today we attempted the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 Mission. The PSLV is a four stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The performance of the vehicle upto the end of third stage was as expected, close to the end of the third stage we are seeing little more disturbance in the vehicle roll rates and subsequently there is a deviation observed in the flight path we are analysing the data and we shall come back at the earliest,” ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan said.