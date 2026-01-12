Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

Holy Bath (Snan): Makar Sankranti is linked with giving to those in need, cleanliness, and thankfulness. Scriptures say that giving away food, clothing, sesame seeds, sugar, and grains on this day helps get rid of past karmas. People think that bathing in a holy water body, like the Ganga, the Yamuna, the Godavari, or any other sacred river, can give you spiritual credit and take away your sins.

Surya Puja: Devotees offer water (Arghya) to the rising Sun while chanting Surya mantras. This ritual enhances vitality, confidence, and spiritual clarity.

Charity and Donations (Daan): Distribution of necessities such as jaggery (gur), clothes, blankets, rice, cereals, and sesame seeds (til) is a central tenet of this faith. Giving to charity on this day is said to bring good fortune and the removal of obstacles.

Special Foods: Sesame and jaggery-based foods are prepared, symbolising warmth, unity, and sweetness in relationships. These foods also help balance the body during winter.