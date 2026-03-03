Holi 2026: Date, History, Significance & Everything You Should Know About The Festival Of Colors

The Legend of Prahlada and Holika:

The most popular story associated with Holi is that of Prahlada, a devoted follower of Vishnu. His father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu, demanded worship for himself and opposed Prahlada’s devotion.

To punish him, Hiranyakashipu sought help from his sister Holika, who possessed a boon protecting her from fire. She sat with Prahlada in a burning pyre, but divine grace saved Prahlada while Holika was destroyed. This event symbolises the triumph of faith and righteousness over arrogance and evil, commemorated through Holika Dahan.