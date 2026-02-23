Vastu Tips For Home: Simple Remedies For Peace & Prosperity

Improve your home’s energy with simple Vastu tips and remedies for peace, prosperity, health, and harmony. Learn ideal directions, colours, placements, and easy corrections for every room.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Vastu Tips For Home
Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian science of architecture and energy balance, aims to harmonise living spaces with natural forces. When you build or make changes to your home based on Vastu principles, you bring in good energy, health, wealth, and mental well-being. Vastu says that even if your home wasn't made that way, simple fixes and careful planning can help bring peace and balance back into your life.

Below are practical Vastu tips and remedies that can be easily implemented.

Understanding the Importance of Vastu in Daily Life:

Earth, water, fire, air, and space are the five elements that must be balanced according to Vastu. A home's good energy flows more freely when these components are in harmony with one another, which in turn fosters unity within the family and provides a foundation for material success.

Entrance: Gateway of Energy

Why It Matters:

The main entrance is where energy enters the home.

Vastu Tips:

  • Keep the entrance clean, well-lit, and clutter-free.

  • Place a nameplate and auspicious symbols to invite positivity.

  • Avoid broken doors or creaking hinges.

  • A threshold (door sill) helps block negative energy.

Remedy:

Place a small rangoli, toran, or sacred symbol near the door to attract positive vibrations.

Living Room: Space for Harmony and Relationships

Ideal Direction:

North, east, or northeast zones are ideal.

Vastu Tips:

  • Arrange seating so guests face east or north.

  • Keep heavy furniture in the southwest corner.

  • Use soothing colours like beige, cream, or light green.

  • Avoid dark and heavy décor that blocks energy flow.

Remedy:

Place fresh flowers or a bowl of water with floating petals to enhance positivity.

Related Content

Kitchen: Source of Health and Prosperity

Ideal Direction:

Southeast (Agni corner) is best; northwest is the second option.

Vastu Tips:

  • The cook should face east while cooking.

  • Keep the stove and sink separate (fire and water conflict).

  • Avoid placing the kitchen directly under or above a bathroom.

Remedy:

To balance the fire energy in an orientated kitchen, place a red tile or object near the stove.

Bedroom: Zone of Rest and Emotional Stability

Ideal Direction:

Southwest is ideal for the master bedroom.

Vastu Tips:

  • Sleep with your head toward the south or east.

  • Avoid mirrors facing the bed.

  • Choose calming colours like pastel pink, beige, or light blue.

  • Avoid electronic clutter near the bed.

Remedy:

Rose quartz crystals, kept together, can help bring harmony to relationships.

Puja Room: Spiritual Energy Centre

Ideal Direction:

Northeast (Ishan corner) is most auspicious.

Vastu Tips:

  • Keep the area clean and peaceful.

  • Face east or north while praying.

  • Avoid placing the puja room in bedrooms or near bathrooms.

Remedy:

Light a diya daily to enhance spiritual vibrations.

Bathroom and Toilets: Managing Negative Energy

Ideal Direction:

Northwest or west zones are suitable.

Vastu Tips:

  • Keep doors closed when not in use.

  • Ensure proper ventilation and cleanliness.

  • Fix leaking taps immediately.

Remedy:

To neutralise bad energy, keep a bowl of sea salt nearby (change it monthly).

Balcony and Windows: Energy Circulation

Importance:

Open spaces allow positive energy and fresh air to circulate.

Vastu Tips:

  • Keep windows clean and unobstructed.

  • Allow sunlight into the house daily.

  • Avoid storing clutter in balconies.

Remedy:

Grow green plants to enhance vitality and air purification.

Colours for Positive Energy:

Colours influence mood and energy flow.

Recommended Colors:

  • White & cream → peace and clarity

  • Light green → healing and growth

  • Yellow → positivity and optimism

  • Blue → calmness and stability

Avoid excessive dark shades that create heaviness.

Indoor Plants for Prosperity

Live plants absorb negative energy and boost vigour.

  • Top-Rated Vastu Plants

  • Holy basil, or Tulsi, for innocence

  • Growing a money plant for success

  • A lucky bamboo plant

  • Healing energy with aloe vera

Never bring a cactus or other prickly plant inside.

Decluttering: The Simplest Vastu Remedy

Clutter blocks energy flow and creates mental stress.

Tips:

  • Remove unused items regularly.

  • Organise storage spaces.

  • Avoid hoarding broken or non-functional objects.

  • A clean and organised home invites clarity and prosperity.

Lighting and Fragrance for Positive Vibes:

  • Lighting:

    Bright spaces attract positive energy. Dark corners should be illuminated.

  • Fragrance:

    Use incense, camphor, or essential oils like sandalwood and lavender to purify the atmosphere.

Common Vastu Remedies for Peace & Prosperity:

  • Hang wind chimes to balance energy flow.

  • Keep a bowl of rock salt to absorb negativity.

  • Use mirrors carefully to reflect light and positivity.

  • Play soft devotional music to enhance vibrations.

  • Keep water features in the northeast for prosperity.

Vastu Shastra is not about rigid rules but about creating harmony between your living space and natural energies. Simple adjustments like decluttering, proper placement of furniture, natural lighting, and mindful décor can transform the energy of your home.

By following these easy Vastu remedies, you can invite peace, prosperity, health, and happiness into your living space.

A balanced home nurtures a balanced life. When your surroundings radiate positivity, your mind becomes calmer, relationships strengthen, and success flows naturally.

×

