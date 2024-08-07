A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits

Sampurna Vastu Dosh Nivaran Yantra

A single Vastu Yantra is not enough to fix the problem when there are multiple Vastu Doshs or faults. These faults happen when the building of a home, office, shop, etc. does not follow the rules and principles of Vastu. It is a metal plate with 13 Yantras carved into it. The Vastu Dosh Nivaran Yantra is in the middle. There are 12 smaller Yantras of different gods and goddesses around it, such as the Ganesh Yantra, the Saraswati Yantra, the Baglamukhi Yantra, the Shri Yantra, the Kuber Yantra, and so on. By placing the Shree Sampurna Vastu Yantra, the bad effects of the Vastu Dosh are completely eradicated and it takes care of the members.