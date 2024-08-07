A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits

In Sanskrit, the word "Vastu" refers to a home or building and the land that goes with it. The root word is vas, which means "to live, stay, or dwell," an old science that works and is based on studies and findings. Modern lifestyles are pulling people further away from the Vedas, which is why in the present day people are facing more and more issues. Individuals who plan things on the spot and use disorganised building techniques have created more problems in modern society.
Vastu is a bridge between man and nature. Vastu dosh or defects in a house or building can be corrected through changes in the rooms and interiors in the house or by changing the placements and regulating the house's harmony by using some charged tools with the Vastu Yantra.
It is believed that Vastu dosh can affect different people who are living in different places or in the case of a workspace. It can affect businesses or people working in different ways. It is highly recommended that before constructing the house, people keep in mind the basic principles of Vastu Shastra, as it becomes more difficult to change the construction after it has been finished.
Recently, some buildings have been built with the help of Vastu Shastra experts, and more and more people are learning about how important it is to use Vastu Yantras to get rid of Vastu dosh.
What is the Vastu Yantra?
The Vastu Yantra is a useful tool for all those families who have built their homes on disputed land and are trying to establish a sense of harmony in their lives. Vastu dosh should ideally be addressed during the planning stages of a home. However, not everyone may be able to build their houses according to all Vastu principles.
Vastu says that it is hard to make a home, especially for people who live in flats and homes. Vastu remedies are what you need to fix the Vastu dosh that was made when the house was built.
If you reside in a house with Vastu dosh, it may hinder the residents’ peaceful existence. In such instances, the Vastu dosh nivaran yantra comes to the rescue. It brings the three-dimensional geometrical energy field into perfect equilibrium and eliminates all bad characteristics from the dwelling. It claims to provide riches, peace, happiness and harmony to the household and maintain the inmates’ health.
Ashtadhatu is used to make the Vastu yantra, which has a square shape. Hindu astrology puts a lot of weight on the ashtadhatu. Gold, silver, copper, brass, and iron are the five important metals that can be found in nature. Placing these metals in the Vastu yantra balances out the strong forces, making the home peaceful.
A yantra is a sacred geometry that is tremendously powerful and emits positive energies. These beautiful elaborate Vedic symbolic geometric diagrams or sacred Mandals of a God or Goddess, are inscribed on metal plates or written on other material related to the cosmic world.
The Yantras are concise versions of the macrocosm. Some Vastu Shastra Yantra is three-dimensional and is made of metal, Panchdhatu (an alloy of 5 metals), or crystals. Yantras have been used for different positive purposes since ancient times, such as drawing healing energies, clearing negative energies, and replacing them with the energies that the particular yantra is meant for.
Materials for the Vastu Yantra:
Vastu Yantras are made of metals, brass, Copper, Gold, Stones or Crystals. Vastu Dosh Nashak or Nivaran Yantras, are auspicious tools that are placed in specific places and directions of an enclosed space, or buried in a plot of land meant for construction to rectify the defect and bring a peaceful, happy, harmonious outcome for the house or workspace.
Where to place the Vastu Yantra?
As per the Vastu Shastra, every direction has a meaning and is one of the five associated elements. If a building, house, apartment, or any enclosed space follows the ancient science of Vastu, then the inmates of that space are richly benefited by good health, good fortune, prosperity, and happiness and enjoy living/working in that space.
The best place to store your Vastu yantra for your home is underground. You should excavate your home’s soil and bring it inside before starting the construction. If you live in a flat or apartment, before installing Vastu Dosh Nivaran Yantras, they should be charged, energised, or programmed by performing the pooja of the specific deity. Once it is installed, regular worship of the Yantra, including chanting the Vastu Yantra Mantra as per prescribed rituals, is also necessary to manifest the effects of the Dosh Nivaran Yantra. Follow these steps to preserve the Vastu dosh nivaran yantra in good working order:
North-east: According to popular belief, the Vastu dosh nivaran yantra should be kept in the northeast, as this is the ideal place for worship. After rising, the sun casts its first beam of light in a northeast direction. It is stated that the Vastu Yantra functions more successfully when morning sunlight shines on it via the window.
South-east: Place the yantra at the home’s southeast wall. Install a wall-mounted lamp beside or above the yantra, to provide light throughout the day and night. The Southeast is thought to be a haven for women. The presence of the yantra in that area will assure the well-being and safety of the female family members.
Door: A Vastu yantra can be hung on the door, as well. Adding a Vastu dosh nivaran yantra to the door, just as a ‘swastika’ or ‘om’ symbol, will also be effective. The Vastu yantra can be used as a decorative item and is well-designed as well.
Avoid placing the Vastu Yantra in these spots:
Vastu Yantra should not be placed near a mirror or glass, as mirrors have both positive and negative consequences. If a Vastu Yantra is placed in front of a mirror, then the mirror will reflect all the energy that the yantra is attempting to spread throughout the house. If the energy is returned to where it came from, it will be useless.
As the Vastu Yantra is kept primarily underground, people often believe that burying it in a pot is the best way to keep it, but that is not the correct location. There is a distinction between burying a tool in the ground and burying it inside the pot. However, it is highly recommended to consult with an experienced astrologer.
Types of Vastu Yantras and Their Purposes:
Sampurna Vastu Dosh Nivaran Yantra
A single Vastu Yantra is not enough to fix the problem when there are multiple Vastu Doshs or faults. These faults happen when the building of a home, office, shop, etc. does not follow the rules and principles of Vastu. It is a metal plate with 13 Yantras carved into it. The Vastu Dosh Nivaran Yantra is in the middle. There are 12 smaller Yantras of different gods and goddesses around it, such as the Ganesh Yantra, the Saraswati Yantra, the Baglamukhi Yantra, the Shri Yantra, the Kuber Yantra, and so on. By placing the Shree Sampurna Vastu Yantra, the bad effects of the Vastu Dosh are completely eradicated and it takes care of the members.
Vastu Shree Yantra
Vastu Shree Yantra is a well-known and powerful Vastu Yantra. It's lucky and brings growth, good health, happiness, and wealth. It also clears the space's spirits and makes them positive. It is full of the Divine powers of Saraswati, Mahakali, and Mahalaxmi. The 3D form of the Vastu Shree Yantra is also buried in plots of land. Burying it in the middle of a plot (Nabhi Sthan) brings waves of wealth and health to the people who live there. People say that he is the King of all Vastu Yantras.
Vastu Purush Yantra/Vastu Devta Yantra
People think that every building or house has a God that watches over it. By putting this yantra in a good spot and worshipping it often, the Vastu dosh can be fixed.
Vastu Pyramid Yantra
The Pyramid Vastu Yantras is one of the most respected Vastu Enthrals. In Vastu Shastra, pyramids are very important. People have thought of the pyramid as a source of good energy since ancient times. It comes in different forms, such as a single Pyramid Vastu Yantra or several of them.
Vastu Shanti Yantra
You could say that the Vastu Shanti Yantra is a good Vastu Yantra for both home and business or office. It keeps everything in balance so that there is peace where it's placed and everyone gets along with each other.
Benefits of Vastu Yantra:
Vastu Yantra is very important for making a home more peaceful and full of good energy. When put up properly, the Vastu Yantra can bring many benefits to the people who live in the house. Here are some of the most important benefits of putting the Vastu Yantra in our home:
Energy Alignment
The Vastu Yantra helps to connect the different energy fields in the home by harmonising the energy. It helps to spread the good vibes and remove the bad vibes, which helps keep things in balance and unity.
Stress Reduction
People say that the Vastu Yantra can help make the home more peaceful. It can lower stress and worry, make people calm and keep their mental health healthy.
Better luck
Improved Relationships
The Vastu Yantra can help enhance the quality of relationships within the family. It makes every relationship more positive and balanced. It increases understanding between the members of the family.
Health and Well-Being
People say that the Vastu Yantra can help people's health and the family. It helps keep the atmosphere of the home pleasant and healthy, which is good for the health of the people who are living there.
Remove Negativity
The Vastu Yantra protects people from bad energies and may create harm. Keeping bad things away and making the home safe are two benefits of this practice.
Job and success
Placement of Vastu Yantra at home helps to complete the professional goals and job advancement. People think that it will give them chances to be successful and move up in their careers.
Spiritual link
People can connect with their spirituality better in their homes with the help of the Vastu Yantra. The mental growth and awareness of the people who live there are better with it.
Positive Aura
The Vastu Yantra's sacred geometrical symbols bring positive energies into the home and create a positive aura around every member of the family.
Auspiciousness
The Vastu Yantra brings good luck and positive energy into the home. It makes it a great place for wealth, happiness, and health in general.
So, a Vastu yantra is thought to surround the home with a safe shield that keeps bad energies out, brings good energies in, and helps keep the peace in the family.