Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Celebrations Across India From Mathura To Odisha

Mathura & Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) - The Soul of Janmashtami:

As the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura holds the most elaborate and emotionally charged celebrations. The city's many temples, notably the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mandir, host devotional music till midnight, dramatic reenactments of Krishna's birth, and huge aartis.

Jhanki Darshan: Life-sized tableaux (jhankis) depicting Krishna’s life—from birth in prison to his playful childhood—are set up across streets and temples.

Rasa Leela Performances: Theatrical dance-dramas narrating Krishna’s life stories, especially his love with Radha, are performed by local artists and devotees.

Even more happiness can be found in Vrindavan, the place where Krishna grew up. At the Banke Bihari Temple, there are flowers all over. A lot of people come to see the image as it is slowly swung in a jhoola, which is a decorated chair.