Fog Triggers Deadly Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up on Yamuna Expressway
Dense fog led to a massive chain collision involving multiple buses and cars on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, triggering fires that left vehicles charred and passengers injured. Rescue teams, firefighters and cranes were deployed as authorities worked to clear the wreckage and rush victims to hospitals following one of the region’s deadliest road accidents this winter.
