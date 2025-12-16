Fog Triggers Deadly Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up on Yamuna Expressway

Dense fog led to a massive chain collision involving multiple buses and cars on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, triggering fires that left vehicles charred and passengers injured. Rescue teams, firefighters and cranes were deployed as authorities worked to clear the wreckage and rush victims to hospitals following one of the region’s deadliest road accidents this winter.

Multi-vehicle accident in Mathura
Cranes clear the charred remains of buses after a fog-hit pile-up involving several buses and cars triggered fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Accident on Yamuna Expressway
A crane is deployed to remove charred buses after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Yamuna Expressway accident in Mathura
A Uttar Pradesh Fire Service tender is seen near a charred bus after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Multi-vehicle accident in Mathura
Firefighters extinguish a charred bus after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Multiple Vehicles Collide in Mathura
Charred remains of buses after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Mathura Accident
Cranes clear the charred remains of buses after a fog-hit pile-up involving several buses and cars triggered fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Accident on Yamuna Expressway Mathura
A firefighter douses a charred bus after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Yamuna Expressway Accident
Police and rescue personnel gather at the site after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Road accident in Mathura
People tend to an injured passenger near an ambulance after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Multi-vehicle accident in Mathura
Injured passengers receive treatment at a hospital after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
Multi-vehicle accident in Mathura
Injured passengers receive treatment at a hospital after a fog-hit pile-up involving buses and cars sparked fires on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura. | Photo: PTI
