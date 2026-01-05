'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

UAPA sets a higher threshold for bail as “legislative judgement”: SC

While dictating its order, the top court addressed several of the defence submissions, including the extended period of incarceration— the accused have been in jail for over five years— and noted that, as a special statute, the UAPA raises the threshold for bail. The top court noted that Section 43D(5) of UAPA requires the bench to examine the prosecution’s prima facie case and whether, on perusal of the police report and case diary, the accusation made by the state appears to be prima facie true.