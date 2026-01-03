Supreme Court To Rule On Bail Pleas In 2020 Delhi Riots Case On Jan 5

Verdict awaited on bail requests of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others booked under UAPA

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
2020 Delhi riots case: Delhi court grants interim bail to accused Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid Supreme Court To Rule On Bail Pleas In 2020 Delhi Riots Case On Jan 5 | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on January 5 on bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

  • Delhi Police has opposed bail, arguing the riots were pre-planned and that acts and speeches of one accused can be attributed to others in a larger conspiracy.

  • The accused, booked under UAPA and IPC, have challenged the Delhi High Court’s refusal of bail in a case linked to violence during protests against the CAA-NRC.

On January 5, the Supreme Court will give its verdict on the bail requests made by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused in the conspiracy case involving the 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench consisting of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria will provide a decision regarding the accused's multiple pleas.

After hearing arguments from Delhi Police's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, as well as the accused's senior attorneys Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid, and Sidharth Luthra, the top court postponed its decision on the accused's separate pleas on December 10.

Khalid is among 18 people accused by Delhi Police of conspiring to trigger communal violence during protests against the new citizenship regime. - Facebook 
Zohran Mamdani, US lawmakers Seek Bail For Umar Khalid Ahead Of SC Hearing

BY Outlook News Desk

Strongly opposing the bail pleas, the Delhi Police had said the February 2020 riots were not spontaneous, but an “orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed” attack on India's sovereignty.

Police had said that Sharjeel Imam's speeches can be attributed to other accused and can be used as evidence against them in the case.

S V Raju had contended that all the participants are liable for each other's acts in a conspiracy.

“Acts of one conspirator can be attributed to others. Sharjeel Imam's speeches can be attributed to Umar Khalid. Sharjeel Imam's case will be considered as evidence against the others,” he had told the bench, which conducted hearings on the bail pleas on multiple days.

Related Content
Related Content

The additional solicitor general had argued that Khalid deliberately planned to leave Delhi before the riots as he wanted to deflect responsibility.

Imam had been "labelled" a "dangerous intellectual terrorist" without a thorough trial or a single conviction, and he had shown his distress in front of the supreme court when requesting release.

In his defence of Imam, senior attorney Siddharth Dave argued that his detention on January 28, 2020—prior to the communal violence that shook Northeast Delhi—was due to his remarks, which by themselves could not be considered "criminal conspiracy" in the riots case.

Khalid, Imam, Fatima, Meeran Haider and Shifa Ur Rehman have been booked under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Illustration: Saahil - null
From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

BY Harish Khare

According to Section 16 of the UAPA, “Whoever commits a terrorist act shall, if such act has resulted in the death of any person, be punishable with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.” The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused moved the apex court, challenging the Delhi High Court's September 2 order denying them bail in the “larger conspiracy” case of the February 2020 riots.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 1st Youth ODI: Blue Colts Eyeing Schalkwyk's Scalp | RSA U-19 126/3 (23)

  2. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked In India’s ODI Squad Despite Scoring Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  3. India Squad For New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Check Who Made Cut, Who Missed Out

  4. Hardik Pandya Smashes Five Sixes In An Over, Scores Scintillating Vijay Hazare Trophy Century – Watch

  5. Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya Register First List A Hundreds In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. We Are Tribals, Not ‘Tea Tribes’: A Struggle For Identity And Rights In Assam

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  2. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  3. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  4. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  5. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  2. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Launches IMF-Linked Governance Reforms To Curb Corruption

  5. Crans-Montana Bar Fire: Dozens Dead, 115 Injured In Swiss Ski Resort

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism