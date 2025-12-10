SC Reserves Judgment On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others In Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

For Umar Khalid, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal emphasised that Khalid was not in Delhi when the riots broke out. The Amaravati speech cited by the prosecution, played in court by the defence, was, he argued, an appeal for a “Gandhian” non-violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “These are students, they agitate wrongly or rightly,” Sibal told the bench. “If we protest, there is no use of putting me in jail or convicting me. You can’t keep me incarcerated for protesting.” He said forms of protest such as chakka jam and rail roko may sometimes fall foul of law, but cannot be labelled terrorist acts under the UAPA. LiveLaw reported that Sibal also cited Vernon and Shoma Sen to underline the Supreme Court’s recent liberal approach in UAPA bail matters.