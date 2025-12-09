Umar Khalid Seeks Interim Bail, Moves Delhi Court

Umar Khalid has sought interim bail from December 14 to December 29.
He was arrested in September 2020, under UAPA, for his alleged role in the Delhi Riots.
The Supreme Court is hearing Khalid's regular bail plea in the case.
Scholar and activist Umar Khalid has approached Delhi's Karkardooma Court seeking interim bail in the Delhi riots conspiracy case to attend his sister's wedding. Khalid has sought bail from December 14 to December 29 to attend his sister's wedding.
Khalid has been in custody for over five years now. He was arrested in September 2020, charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, and several other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The application will be heard on December 11 Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.
The Supreme Court is hearing Khalid's regular bail plea in the case. This follows Delhi High Court's denial of bail in September, 2025.
A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria have heard rejoinder arguments by the six accused - Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed and Mohd Saleem Khan. All six have concluded their arguments today.
With inputs from Bar and Bench.