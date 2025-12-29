'Abysmal Record’: India Rejects Pakistan’s Comment On Persecution Of Minorities

India rejected Pakistan’s remarks on minority persecution, calling Islamabad’s human rights record “abysmal” and marked by systemic discrimination.
India on Monday strongly rejected Pakistan’s remarks on the alleged persecution of minorities, calling Islamabad’s record on minority rights “abysmal” and marked by “systematic, state-sponsored discrimination.”
Responding to comments made by Pakistan’s foreign office, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “ironic” for Pakistan to lecture others on minority protection when religious minorities in that country continue to face violence, forced conversions, blasphemy-related prosecutions and institutional exclusion.
“The world is well aware of Pakistan’s dismal track record when it comes to safeguarding the rights of minorities,” MEA spokesperson said, adding that Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas in Pakistan live under constant threat, with little access to justice. India urged Pakistan to “focus on its own internal issues instead of indulging in motivated propaganda.”
The MEA also underlined that India is a pluralistic democracy where constitutional safeguards, an independent judiciary and a free media ensure protection of all communities. It said attempts by Pakistan to raise the issue were aimed at diverting attention from its own domestic challenges and international criticism over human rights violations.
Pakistan’s comments had come amid renewed exchanges between the two countries on human rights issues at international forums. India has consistently maintained that Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on minority rights, given its treatment of religious and ethnic minorities and its failure to address extremist violence within its borders.
The latest rebuttal reflects the continuing diplomatic friction between New Delhi and Islamabad, with minority rights and human rights remaining recurring flashpoints in bilateral and multilateral engagements.