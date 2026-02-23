NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

The National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of reports that six workers from Odisha were held captive near Bangkok.
The panel sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs within a week on assistance to victims’ families.
The workers allegedly faced 12-hour shifts without pay, torture, and confiscation of passports after being lured with job promises.
The NHRC requested comments from the MEA on Monday after stating that it had taken notice of reports that at least six Indian workers had been held captive by their employer for the past six months close to Bangkok.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs within a week on "whether it could render any assistance to the families of the victims".
The media claim that "at least six persons from Kendrapara district of Odisha have been held captive by their employer for the last six months in an area near Bangkok in Thailand" prompted the rights panel to issue a statement stating that it has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.
The incident came to light on February 17 when the victims recorded a video describing their plight, it said.
"They are being confined inside the factory and being subjected to physical as well as mental torture by their employer," the rights panel said, quoting the reports.
The Commission has noted that, if accurate, the news report raises serious concerns about human rights violations against workers.
Therefore, it has sought the MEA's comments on whether it could render any assistance to the families of the victims. According to the statement, a response is anticipated within a week.
The workers travelled to Thailand in August of last year after being promised a decent job and a good salary by a labour contractor, according to a February 19 media report. They were made to labour twelve hours a day in a plywood industry, however, "without any salary and proper food," according to the report.
Reportedly, their employer has also "confiscated their passports". They have appealed to the government agencies in India to facilitate their return, it said.