NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

The NHRC requested comments from the MEA on Monday after stating that it had taken notice of reports that at least six Indian workers had been held captive by their employer for the past six months close to Bangkok.



The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs within a week on "whether it could render any assistance to the families of the victims".



The media claim that "at least six persons from Kendrapara district of Odisha have been held captive by their employer for the last six months in an area near Bangkok in Thailand" prompted the rights panel to issue a statement stating that it has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.