NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

Six Odisha workers allegedly held captive near Bangkok

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand
NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of reports that six workers from Odisha were held captive near Bangkok.

  • The panel sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs within a week on assistance to victims’ families.

  • The workers allegedly faced 12-hour shifts without pay, torture, and confiscation of passports after being lured with job promises.

The NHRC requested comments from the MEA on Monday after stating that it had taken notice of reports that at least six Indian workers had been held captive by their employer for the past six months close to Bangkok.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs within a week on "whether it could render any assistance to the families of the victims".

The media claim that "at least six persons from Kendrapara district of Odisha have been held captive by their employer for the last six months in an area near Bangkok in Thailand" prompted the rights panel to issue a statement stating that it has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The incident came to light on February 17 when the victims recorded a video describing their plight, it said.

"They are being confined inside the factory and being subjected to physical as well as mental torture by their employer," the rights panel said, quoting the reports.

The Commission has noted that, if accurate, the news report raises serious concerns about human rights violations against workers.

Therefore, it has sought the MEA's comments on whether it could render any assistance to the families of the victims. According to the statement, a response is anticipated within a week.

The workers travelled to Thailand in August of last year after being promised a decent job and a good salary by a labour contractor, according to a February 19 media report. They were made to labour twelve hours a day in a plywood industry, however, "without any salary and proper food," according to the report.

Related Content
Related Content

Reportedly, their employer has also "confiscated their passports". They have appealed to the government agencies in India to facilitate their return, it said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte Wrote To PM Modi

  3. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  4. Cough Into A Smartphone: How An AIIMS-Validated AI Software Is Screening For COPD In Under 10 Minutes

  5. Manufacturing Reality: How AI Is Rewriting India’s Election Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  5. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71