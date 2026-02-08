Pakistan Accuses India Of Funding Militants Behind Islamabad Mosque Blast

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accuses India of providing funds to militants like Daesh involved in the Islamabad mosque suicide bombing that killed 36, despite no evidence and India's rejection of the claims

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan India relations, militant funding allegations, Islamabad mosque blast
Locals gather at the site after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque during Friday prayers, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi alleges India funds Daesh and Taliban militants without proof.

  • India rejects baseless accusations following deadly Shia mosque attack in Islamabad.

  • Authorities arrest Afghan-linked mastermind as Islamic State claims responsibility.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has alleged that India is funding militant groups operating inside the country, making the claim without presenting any evidence.

The accusation came on Saturday, a day after India's Ministry of External Affairs firmly rejected suggestions of any Indian involvement in a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad on Friday. The attack killed at least 36 people and injured more than 160 others.

According to PTI, Naqvi stated that while the names of Daesh (ISIS) and the Taliban were surfacing in connection with the blast, the militants were receiving funds and targets from an external source. “I say again with clarity that all of their funding comes from India,” he said.

He added: “Nothing happens for free. They (militants) were getting USD 500, but now they’re getting USD 1,500. Someone’s increasing their budget.” No proof was offered to support these assertions.

PTI reported that the Islamic State in Pakistan, a regional affiliate of Daesh, claimed responsibility for the mosque attack on Saturday. Authorities arrested four suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Naqvi confirmed the mastermind—an Afghan national—was in custody. “The main mastermind is linked to Daesh and is in our custody,” he said, attributing the planning and training to “Daesh Afghanistan.” He noted that more than 21 terrorist groups were active in Afghanistan.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier alleged on Friday, also without evidence, that India and Afghanistan were connected to the bombing.

India's Ministry of External Affairs described the attack as “condemnable” and dismissed the allegations as unfounded. “It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills,” the ministry said. “India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless,” it added.

Naqvi emphasised that Pakistan would keep fighting the threat but urged the international community to recognise it as a growing regional problem.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Lead; Bengal Still Behind

  2. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  3. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

  5. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: American Bowlers Stun Packed Wankhede Crowd - A Look At Indian Meltdown In Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  2. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  3. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  4. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  3. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  4. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

  5. Day In Pics: February 07, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  4. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets