Pakistan Accuses India Of Funding Militants Behind Islamabad Mosque Blast

Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi alleges India funds Daesh and Taliban militants without proof.
India rejects baseless accusations following deadly Shia mosque attack in Islamabad.
Authorities arrest Afghan-linked mastermind as Islamic State claims responsibility.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has alleged that India is funding militant groups operating inside the country, making the claim without presenting any evidence.
The accusation came on Saturday, a day after India's Ministry of External Affairs firmly rejected suggestions of any Indian involvement in a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad on Friday. The attack killed at least 36 people and injured more than 160 others.
According to PTI, Naqvi stated that while the names of Daesh (ISIS) and the Taliban were surfacing in connection with the blast, the militants were receiving funds and targets from an external source. “I say again with clarity that all of their funding comes from India,” he said.
He added: “Nothing happens for free. They (militants) were getting USD 500, but now they’re getting USD 1,500. Someone’s increasing their budget.” No proof was offered to support these assertions.
PTI reported that the Islamic State in Pakistan, a regional affiliate of Daesh, claimed responsibility for the mosque attack on Saturday. Authorities arrested four suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Naqvi confirmed the mastermind—an Afghan national—was in custody. “The main mastermind is linked to Daesh and is in our custody,” he said, attributing the planning and training to “Daesh Afghanistan.” He noted that more than 21 terrorist groups were active in Afghanistan.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier alleged on Friday, also without evidence, that India and Afghanistan were connected to the bombing.
India's Ministry of External Affairs described the attack as “condemnable” and dismissed the allegations as unfounded. “It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills,” the ministry said. “India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless,” it added.
Naqvi emphasised that Pakistan would keep fighting the threat but urged the international community to recognise it as a growing regional problem.
(With inputs from PTI)