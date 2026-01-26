Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been in discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif and is fully backing Bangladesh's decision to boycott the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan to follow government decision on participation Mohsin Naqvi
Mohsin Naqvi stands near the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. | Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan still uncertain in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Mohsin Naqvi to announce Pakistan's final decision on January 30 or February 2

  • Naqvi is in discussions with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 remains uncertain as the cricket board (PCB) is still considering withdrawing from the upcoming mega event in India and Sri Lanka. The stand of PCB comes days after Bangladesh refused to travel to India and they were replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup by ICC. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was critical of ICC's decision and also called it "double standards".

Naqvi and PCB were the only board to stand behind Bangladesh and their stance. So much so that they are even considering boycotting the T20 World Cup in protest. Naqvi has also said that Pakistan will reveal their final decision on "Friday (January 30) or next Monday (February 2)". He has also met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a discussion over the matter.

Mohsin Naqvi Meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

According to a PTI report, Prime Minister Sharif told Naqvi that Pakistan should extend all possible support to Bangladesh, who were recently ousted from the tournament, starting February 7.

The report quoted sources as saying that the Prime Minister was briefed on multiple scenarios, including the possibility of Pakistan not sending its team for the T20 World Cup, or participating in the event but boycotting the high-profile match against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, if that course of action helped Bangladesh cricket in any manner.

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister ... Shehbaz Sharif," Naqvi tweeted. "Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday."

Pakistan are scheduled to play all their matches in the ICC T20 World Cup at Sri Lanka. They will play their first match against Netherlands on February 7. Given they are withholding the decision as late as February 2nd, that would cut it close to the start of the competition.

Pakistan Consider Boycotting Match Against India

Reports also suggest that boycotting the ICC T20 World Cup is not the only option Pakistan is considering. The board is also mulling boycotting the India match and playing the remainder of the matches of their group. The PCB had earlier maintained that the government would take the final call on Pakistan's participation in the event in view of the evolving situation following Bangladesh's exit from the competition.

Bangladesh, who have been replaced by Scotland in the 20-team event, had sought shifting of its matches to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in India, but the ICC rejected the request, saying no such verifiable threat existed.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
