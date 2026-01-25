ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Still Awaiting Government Nod Despite Naming Squad, Says Mohsin Naqvi

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan will await government directive on ICC T20 World Cup 2026 participation
Pakistan named a 15-member squad led by Salman Ali Agha
The PCB backed Bangladesh’s refusal to play in India over security concerns
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has clarified that the announcement of Pakistan’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 does not mean the country has confirmed its participation in the tournament, which will be held across India and Sri Lanka.
Naqvi again said that the PCB is awaiting guidance from the Pakistan government before taking a final call on whether the national team will travel for the ICC event, which starts on February 7.
PCB Awaiting Government Directive
Addressing Pakistan players and head coach Mike Hesson in a meeting held after the squad announcement on Sunday, Naqvi said that the board’s stance remains unchanged.
“We are waiting for the government's advice, and whatever the government tells us to do, we will do it,” Naqvi told the players. “If they don’t want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it.”
PCB Backs Bangladesh
In a statement, the PCB said Pakistan players fully supported the board’s backing of Bangladesh’s decision not to send its team to India, citing security concerns. The BCB adopted this position following Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from the Indian Premier League.
The ICC removed Bangladesh from the tournament on Saturday, replacing them with Scotland after a series of failed negotiations.
“We firmly reject the double standards of the ICC,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in the PCB statement, adding that cricket should be administered within the spirit and principles of the game.
Naqvi told the players that Bangladesh’s refusal to play matches in India was based on principle and should be respected. The PCB chief also reminded the players that expectations remain high ahead of the home white-ball series against Australia, which starts on January 29.
(With PTI Inputs)