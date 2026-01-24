T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation depends on government approval after Bangladesh’s ouster, raising concerns over ICC decisions and fairness

T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation
  • PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation will be decided by the federal government

  • PCB was the only board to support Bangladesh’s request, calling ICC’s decision unfair

  • Naqvi questioned ICC’s process, alleging selective decisions and influence from one member nation

Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 now hinges on a final decision by the federal government, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday, following Bangladesh’s controversial removal from the tournament. Naqvi stressed that the matter will be presented to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif when he returns to the country, and that the government’s decision will be binding on the PCB’s actions.

Naqvi’s remarks came after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup after Bangladesh declined to play matches in India due to security concerns, a move Pakistan openly backed and described as “unfair” treatment by the governing body.

"Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government," Naqvi said.

Government’s Role Amid T20 World Cup Uncertainty

With Bangladesh out of the tournament and Pakistan’s status now uncertain, Naqvi reiterated that the PCB will defer to government instructions on whether to compete in the event scheduled in India and Sri Lanka. The PCB had previously supported Bangladesh’s stance at ICC meetings, arguing that security concerns deserved equal consideration.

"Our PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country. When he comes, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding and if they say no then they (ICC) may invite any other team." Naqvi said.

This development has sparked widespread debate within cricket circles, with some former Pakistani players and commentators urging solidarity with Bangladesh, even if it means a potential boycott of the World Cup. The final call now awaits Islamabad’s official verdict once the Prime Minister is back.

PCB Back Bangladesh as ICC Vote Goes Against Them

The Pakistan Cricket Board stood alone in backing Bangladesh’s request to shift their matches to Sri Lanka, while the other 14 member nations voted against the proposal. Naqvi said Bangladesh, which he called a major stakeholder in world cricket, had not been treated fairly by the ICC.

"Bangladesh is a big stakeholder and they have been unfairly treated in this case. This I maintained in Wednesday's meeting as well and their stance has many factors which I will tell when the situation arrives," he said.

The PCB chairman also raised concerns over what he described as selective decision-making by the ICC, claiming that a particular member country was wielding excessive influence. "One country is dictating. When the ICC changed venues for Pakistan and India in a favour, then why it was not done for Bangladesh?” asked Naqvi.

With uncertainty still hanging over the tournament, all eyes are now on the government’s stance, which will ultimately shape Pakistan’s next move and potentially impact the T20 World Cup lineup.

