ICC Vs BCB Official Verdict: Bangladesh Ousted From T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Steps In

Bangladesh will be excluded from the T20 World Cup after the BCB refused to send the team to India, with Scotland taking their place. The ICC’s 14-2 vote enforced the move, costing Bangladesh participation fees, ICC revenue, and sponsorship money

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Vs BCB Official Verdict: Bangladesh Ousted From T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Steps In
File photo of the Bangladesh national cricket team. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh out, Scotland in: Bangladesh will miss the T20 World Cup after the BCB refused to send the team to India over security concerns, with Scotland replacing them

  • ICC decision enforced: 14-2 vote, BCB misses 24-hour deadline, officially replaced

  • Financial hit: Loss of participation fee, ICC revenue, sponsorship, and potential series earnings

Bangladesh will miss the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, with Scotland set to replace them after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send the team to India, citing security concerns following Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the IPL.

The ICC’s decision ends weeks of uncertainty. The BCB had repeatedly requested their matches be moved to Sri Lanka and even suggested swapping groups with Ireland, a proposal that the Irish board quickly rejected.

According to reports, Bangladesh found little support at the ICC Board meeting, where a 14-2 vote ruled that the ‘Tigers’ must travel to India for their fixtures.

The ICC gave the BCB a 24-hour deadline, but with adviser Asif Nazrul refusing to budge, Bangladesh’s World Cup hopes were dashed.

Top ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai on Friday when a late-evening email was sent to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul informing him that Bangladesh had been removed from the event.

“An email was sent last evening to the BCB chairman stating that the board failed to officially communicate its decision within the 24-hour deadline,” an ICC source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Related Content
Related Content

“Instead of replying to the ICC, the BCB held a press conference in Dhaka, which violated protocol. They were informed they were being replaced, Scotland will now take part in the World Cup.”

The ICC also separately notified all participating nations of Bangladesh’s removal.

Despite repeated assurances from the ICC and an independent security assessment rating the threat level as ‘low to moderate’, the same as for all teams, Nazrul, described as an anti-India hardliner and representative of the interim government, instructed that Bangladesh could not travel to India.

A meeting between Nazrul and senior players reportedly turned into a one-way briefing, with the adviser informing the squad they would not be allowed to participate.

Scotland will now take Bangladesh’s place, facing West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 in Kolkata, before meeting Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

In a last-ditch effort, the BCB approached the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee, unaware that the body has no authority to overturn decisions made by the ICC Board.

Heavy Financial Blow For BCB

The ouster will hit the BCB hard. Bangladesh will forfeit the USD 500,000 participation fee and face potential losses to its annual ICC revenue share, which amounts to nearly USD 27 million (around BDT 330 crore), roughly 60% of the board’s operating budget.

Sponsorship revenues linked to the tournament will also be lost. Additionally, with India unlikely to tour Bangladesh for a bilateral series, the BCB risks missing earnings equivalent to hosting around ten bilateral series.

The only legal option left for the BCB is to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, but the World Cup will proceed regardless.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Minnu Mani Dismisses Dangerous Looking Smriti Mandhana

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Entire Timeline Of BCB-ICC Rift

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG Bundle Lanka Tigers For 210 In Colombo

  4. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  2. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  4. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. India, EU Fast Track FTA To Guard Against More American Disruptions

  4. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  5. MGNREGA Change: When Certainty Disappears, Do Women Lose First?

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  5. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley