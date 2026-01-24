ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Timeline Of How We Reached To This Point

It is being constantly reported that the ICC are looking at Scotland as a possible replacement if Bangladesh does not travel to India. Here's everything you should know before the ICC come up with a final verdict

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladeshs Participation Expected Today
Logos of ICC and BCB. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC expected to give final verdict on Bangladesh's T20 World Cup participation

  • Bangladesh adamant to play their T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka

  • Timeline of how things got to this point

The International Cricket Council is expected to provide their final verdict on the controversial and prolonged matter related to Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next month.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains adamant in not sending their national team to India, where they are supposed to play most of the T20 World Cup matches. The showpiece 20-team event begins on February 7.

Bangladesh are slated to open their T20 World Cup campaign against 2-time champions West Indies on February 9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Bangla Tigers will face Italy, England and Nepal in their remaining Group C matches on 9, 14 and 17th of the month.

But that's only if they are allowed to feature in the competition.

It is being constantly reported that the ICC are looking at Scotland as a possible replacement if Bangladesh does not travel to India.

The schedule has currently been put on hold due to this situation and a lot of reactions from former players and cricket experts have come along. But how and when did we get to this point?

Related Content
Related Content

Here's everything you should know before the ICC come up with a final verdict.

It all started after the BCCI advised 2-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders to cancel their 9 crore deal with Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

The Indian apex board had asked KKR to remove Mustafizur from their squad in the wake of Hindu killings in Bangladesh.

Since then, the BCB have taken some aggressive measures to respond to BCCI's advisory. First they banned the live broadcast of the 2026 Indian Premier League season before asking the ICC to move Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.


The apex international cricketing body, in response, declined BCB's request and assured that ICC will work closely with the Bangladeshi board to solve their security concerns in India.


However, Bangladesh weren't convinced about the security measures of not only their players but also the media personnel and fans who would travel to India for the World Cup.

Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul, after a meeting with national team players, announced that the ICC's assessment was not acceptable to them and also made some fiery comments against the apex international body.

In a recent press conference, Nazrul stated the BCB is expecting the ICC to provide justice to them by letting them play their matches in Sri Lanka.

The ICC on Wednesday refused to accept BCB's security concerns, saying that the Bangladesh Cricket Board was repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a "single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its player's involvement in a domestic league."

As of now, the latest update is that Bangladesh might be getting dropped from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 unless they agree to play their matches in India. The final call is expected to come in the next 24 hours.

Bangladesh's Squad For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam


Bangladesh's Schedule For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies: February 7, Kolkata

Italy: February 9, Kolkata

England: February 14, Kolkata

Nepal: February 17, Mumbai

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Timeline Of How We Reached To This Point

  2. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Blackcaps In Must Win Situation Against Red-Hot IND

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  4. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wawrinka Vs Fritz LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Swiss Veteran Hopes To Continue Dream Run In Melbourne

  2. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Mercury Rising In Melbourne Affects Games

  3. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  4. Croatian Tennis Player Jana Fett Hit With Ban After Positive Doping Test

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  4. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  5. Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

  5. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Mercury Rising In Melbourne Affects Games

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley