IPL 2026: BCCI Asks Kolkata Knight Riders To Release Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders asked to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for IPL 2026
BCCI confirmed that KKR can seek an approved replacement if required
The decision follows worsening diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh
The BCCI has formally asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The decision comes amid the strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.
The development was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who indicated that the franchise has been given the option to seek a replacement if required.
“The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad,” Saikia told PTI. “They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player.”
While no formal government directive has been cited, the board has attributed the move to “recent developments all across”, without elaborating further.
Political Backdrop Influences IPL 2026 Decision
The decision comes against the backdrop of worsening India-Bangladesh relations, with recent reports of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh triggering sharp reactions within India. Several political voices have publicly called for Bangladeshi players to be barred from the IPL, and there have been calls to boycott KKR matches.
The Knight Riders had secured Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL 2026 auction for INR 9.20 crore, significantly higher than his base price of INR 2 crore. The bidding saw strong competition from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, before KKR sealed the deal.
The signing made Mustafizur the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Record
Mustafizur Rahman, now 30, has featured in 60 IPL matches, picking up 65 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13. His best performance in the tournament is 4/29, achieved during his stint with Chennai Super Kings in 2024.
The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and has since represented Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and CSK, before being snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026.
(With PTI Inputs)