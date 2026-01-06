Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR on BCCI instructions and is unlikely to receive any compensation
Bangladesh Cricket Board demands shifting their T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka
IPL insurance doesn’t cover this, and legal action under Indian law is complicated for overseas players
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman may walk away empty-handed after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on instructions from the BCCI, despite having no involvement in the circumstances that led to his contract termination.
The move has left high-profile signing Mustafizur Rahman, bought for Rs 9.20 crore, in a complicated position, with little clarity on any potential financial compensation.
Mustafizur had been snapped up by KKR in a hotly contested auction, with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals also vying for him. According to a PTI report, the BCCI gave no specific reason for his release, stating only that it was prompted by "the developments all around."
In retaliation, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has called for the country’s T20 World Cup games to be moved from India to Sri Lanka, escalating tensions over the decision.
The situation has reignited debates around player rights, particularly since Mustafizur neither pulled out voluntarily nor faced any disciplinary action. However, insiders say the existing insurance framework offers little support in such cases.
"The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament. Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI," an IPL source told PTI on condition of anonymity.
Since Mustafizur’s release was not linked to injury or performance, it falls outside standard insurance clauses.
"In case of an insurance claim, this situation isn’t covered, so KKR has no official obligation to pay a penny. It is unfortunate, but Mustafizur has few options other than pursuing legal action, and since the IPL falls under Indian law, most overseas cricketers would be hesitant to take it to court or approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," the source added.
The PTI source also noted the broader political context, making legal recourse even more complicated. "The Indo-Bangladesh political scenario is way more fluid than Indo-Pak and it can change next year, so why would one take the risk of legal recourse," they said.
For now, Mustafizur, a top-value player with a clean professional record, appears unlikely to receive any compensation.
With PTI Inputs