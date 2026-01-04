ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Govt Questions Player Safety In India, Pushes BCB For Sri Lanka Relocation

Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been thrown into doubt after the BCB was instructed to seek relocation of its matches from India to Sri Lanka, following Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 BCB Bangladesh matches shift to Sri Lanka updates
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh’s sports ministry has asked the BCB to approach the ICC, questioning player safety in India

  • This follows Mustafizur Rahman’s release from the IPL 2026 at the BCCI’s request

  • Bangladesh are scheduled to play four ICC T20 World Cup 2026 league matches in Kolkata and Mumbai

The preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to start on February 7, have been jolted by uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been instructed by the country’s sports ministry to formally seek relocation of its league matches to Sri Lanka over player safety concerns.

The move follows the release of Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman from the upcoming Indian Premier League, a decision made at the BCCI’s instruction. This has escalated tensions between the two nations, barely a month before the global tournament begins.

Mustafizur’s IPL Exit Sparks Safety Concerns

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released the Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, despite securing him for INR 9.20 crore after a bidding war at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi.

In the aftermath, Bangladesh’s sports ministry adviser Asif Nazrul instructed the BCB to raise the issue with the ICC, questioning whether the national team could feel safe travelling to India if a Bangladeshi player could not fulfil a contractual IPL commitment.

“As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC,” Nazrul wrote in Bengali on Facebook.

“The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup.

“I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead,” he added.

BCB president and former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam Bulbul declined public comment after an emergency board meeting convened following the development.

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Schedule

Bangladesh are scheduled to play four league matches at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

  • West Indies – February 7 (Kolkata)

  • Italy – February 9 (Kolkata)

  • England – February 14 (Kolkata)

  • Nepal – February 17 (Mumbai)

However, a senior BCCI source told PTI that moving matches at this stage is virtually impossible.

“You can't just change games at someone's whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked,” the source said.

“Also, on all days, there are three games each, which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done.”

Notably, Pakistan are already set to play their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, under an arrangement finalised months earlier between the PCB and BCCI.

Fallout In India-Bangladesh Relationship

The Indo-Bangladesh relationship has deteriorated sharply following the ousting of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year after mass anti-government protests against the then-ruling Awami League.

Hasina was later sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal over her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the agitation, in which several students were killed. Hasina has since been given asylum in New Delhi by the Narendra Modi government.

Since her removal, members of the Hindu community have reportedly been targeted in violent attacks across Bangladesh, with Dipu Chandra Das’ lynching resulting in international condemnation.

While the BCCI did not explicitly cite the political situation while seeking Mustafizur Rahman’s release, it acknowledged that the decision was influenced by “what’s been happening all around”.

IPL Broadcast In Bangladesh Also Under Threat

The fallout from Mustafizur’s exclusion extends beyond the World Cup. Adviser Asif Nazrul also revealed that he has requested Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry to suspend the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh.

“I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended,” Nazrul said. “Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over,” he added.

BCB Seeks Answers From BCCI

Reportedly, there is growing disbelief within BCB circles about the developments, particularly after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s funeral in Dhaka.

“The BCB announced the schedule for India’s tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity, but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur’s contract was cancelled,” a BCB source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“Till now, BCCI hasn't communicated anything to BCB officially. Only after official communication will BCB decide further course of action,” the source added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
Tags

