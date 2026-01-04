Mustafizur’s IPL Fallout: Bangladesh Will Not Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Report

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh have reportedly decided not to travel to India to play their group-stage matches, with the fallout from Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL release prompting the BCB to seek ICC intervention over player safety concerns

ICC Champions Trophy Cricket 2025 Bangladesh vs New Zealand BAN vs NZ CT 2025: Mustafizur Rahman
File photo of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman celebrating with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Devon Conway during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh Cricket Board plan to request relocation of their India-based ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches

  • BCB revoked Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL NOC and escalated the issue to ICC after government intervention

  • Bangladesh are scheduled to play all group games in India (Kolkata and Mumbai)

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has suffered a big blow after Bangladesh reportedly decided not to travel to India for their group-stage matches, triggering fears of a potential boycott from the Bengal Tigers.

According to a report by Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to formally approach the ICC, requesting a change of venue for their group-stage matches currently scheduled in India.

The move follows the escalating fallout from Mustafizur Rahman’s abrupt release from the Indian Premier League, which has raised safety and security concerns within the Bangladesh camp. The treatment meted out to one of the country’s most high-profile cricketers has sparked unease among cricket fans as well.

Mustafizur Fallout Forces BCB’s Hand

The decision was taken during a BCB board meeting on Sunday, attended by 17 directors. The issue had already been discussed in an emergency online meeting on Saturday night, convened immediately after Mustafizur’s release from the IPL, despite having been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.2 crore at the mini auction.

As per the report, most BCB directors initially opposed taking a confrontational stance against the BCCI. However, following intervention from Bangladesh’s interim government, the board reversed course and opted to escalate the matter to the ICC.

BCB’s head of cricket operations, Nazmul Abedeen, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. “We will clarify our position formally through an official press release shortly,” he said.

BCB Revoke Mustafizur’s IPL NOC

Moreover, Cricbuzz reported that the BCB has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to Mustafizur Rahman to play in the IPL with immediate effect. This effectively shuts the door on his IPL 2026 participation, even if KKR reverses their decision.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Under Threat

India and Sri Lanka are joint hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Under the current schedule, Bangladesh are slated to begin their campaign against the West Indies on February 7 in Kolkata, with their remaining three group matches also spread across Kolkata and Mumbai.

Any relocation of Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka would require formal ICC approval, along with a significant reshuffling for broadcasters, host associations, and logistics.

Just hours earlier, the BCB had announced their 15-member World Cup squad, naming Liton Das as captain, with Mustafizur Rahman also included in the squad.

