Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

Hostilities shot up between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI's instructions which prompted BCB to take such measures

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India?
Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCB has claimed that ICC is willing to work closely with them

  • The Bangladesh board is concerned about its team's security

  • BCB confirm the apex governing body has not refused their proposal

In a latest development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has said that the International Cricket Council is willing to work closely to address the security concerns around the team's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

However, BCB's demand for a change of venue has not yet been accepted.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team's matches," the BCB said in a statement here.

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," it added.

What Triggered The Tussle Between BCB And BCCI?

Hostilities shot up between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI's instructions.

Mustafizur Rahman was bought for Rs 9.2 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at last year's players' auction in Abu Dhabi.

Related Content
Related Content

The Indian Board did not give a clear reason for the decision but it was largely attributed to the deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BCCI's action prompted a livid BCB to demand that its four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka in a written submission to the ICC.

The BCB said it will continue the "constructive engagement" with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a "cooperative and professional manner".

The Board also stated that it was confident of "an affable and practical solution" for the "smooth and successful" participation of the team in the T20 World Cup.

Drawn in Group C, the team is scheduled to face the West Indies in their opening match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and subsequently compete against defending champions England, Italy and Nepal.

BCB Deny Reports Of ICC's Refusal

The BCB also rejected reports that it had been told to either participate as per the decided schedule or forfeit its games by the ICC.

The ICC has not yet issued a public response to the BCB on this subject and a planned meeting between the two bodies on Tuesday also could not take place.

"The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard.

"The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC," it asserted.

Mustafizur Rahman Set To Feature In PSL 2026

After his ouster from the IPL, he was on Tuesday roped in by the Pakistan Super League even though the players' draft of that event has not yet taken place.

Bangladesh Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh Group Stage Schedule

West Indies: February 7, Kolkata

Italy: February 9, Kolkata

England: February 14, Kolkata

Nepal: February 17, Mumbai

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George Depart After Hitting Tons

  2. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

  4. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  5. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

  5. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark