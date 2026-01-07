Mustafizur Rahman Set To Feature In PSL After IPL Snub; ICC-BCB Meeting Delayed Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Tensions

Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman set to feature in Pakistan Super League 2026
ICC and Bangladesh Cricket Board's meeting delayed
The planned online meeting between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board to discuss the shifting of their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, could not take place on Tuesday, January 6.
This meeting was scheduled in the wake of Bangladesh's decision to not play cricket on Indian soil after seamer Mustafizur Rahman's lucrative IPL contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders was cancelled.
The BCCI recently advised KKR to release Mustafizur pacer from their squad due to the injustice and killings of minority Hindus in the Bangladesh.
In a fiery response, BCB expressed its security concerns about sending the national team to India for next month's T20 World Cup due to the deteriorating diplomatic relations.
According to Bangladesh Cricket Board sources, their president Aminul Islam Bulbul wants a written reply to an e-mail BCB has sent to ICC on their security apprehensions after BCCI decided to oust Mustafizur by instructing KKR to cancel its Rs 9.2 crore deal with the pacer.
The ICC's core team is working on multiple options including shifting the games to Sri Lanka but it involves a lot of logistical rejigging with just a month left for the event to start.
It involves change of dates, and ticketing and broadcasting issues among others. It remains to be seen whether ICC accedes to BCB's demands.
Another option is to ask the BCB recce team to send its representatives to India to assess the security situation.
The third and last option is to remove Bangladesh from the tournament if they don't agree to play at the existing venues.
Bangladesh are supposed to play three games in Kolkata, including against West Indies and England, while the game against Nepal is scheduled in Mumbai.
Mustafizur Available To Feature In PSL 2026
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), through its official PSL handle on 'X', announced that Mustafizur will be playing the next edition of the Pakistan Super League even though the players' auction for it is yet to be done.
Bangladesh Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam