Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh Over Alleged Extortion

According to the report, Mondal and his group members attempted to extort money from a resident's home on the day of the incident, but they were beaten up by the residents.



Police responded quickly to the scene after learning of the event and saved Mondal, who was in critical condition.



According to the report, he was brought to a hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead at around two in the morning, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar.



According to Sarkar, Mondal's body was taken to the mortuary of Rajbari Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.



Following the event, the majority of his companions left, but one individual was taken into custody by the police, who also found guns in his hands.