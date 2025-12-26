Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh Over Alleged Extortion

Interim government condemns killing, says incident was not communal in nature.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  • A Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was lynched by residents in Rajbari district over alleged extortion activities, Bangladesh media reported.

  • Authorities said Mondal had criminal cases against him and claimed the killing stemmed from extortion-related violence, not a communal attack.

  • The incident comes days after another Hindu man was lynched over blasphemy allegations, raising concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh.

A Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, media reports said on Thursday, days after another man from the minority religion was lynched in the country.

The Daily Star newspaper cited authorities as claiming that the incident happened on Wednesday in the Pangsha upazila of Rajbari town.

Amrit Mondal, the deceased, was accused of forming a criminal gang and engaging in extortion and other illegal actions.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus's temporary administration "strongly condemned" the murder while claiming that it was not a communal attack.

According to the report, Mondal and his group members attempted to extort money from a resident's home on the day of the incident, but they were beaten up by the residents.

Police responded quickly to the scene after learning of the event and saved Mondal, who was in critical condition.

According to the report, he was brought to a hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead at around two in the morning, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar.

According to Sarkar, Mondal's body was taken to the mortuary of Rajbari Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Following the event, the majority of his companions left, but one individual was taken into custody by the police, who also found guns in his hands.

According to the police, Mondal had at least two cases filed against him, including a murder case.

Condemning the killing, the interim government said in a statement that it "does not support any kind of illegal activities, mass beatings or violence,” the state-run BSS news agency reported.

In a statement, the government said that the incident was not a communal attack but one stemming from a violent situation arising from extortion and terrorist activities.

Legal action will be taken against everyone directly or indirectly involved in the incident, it said.

The incident comes a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh.

Twelve people have been arrested in the case thus far by police and other law enforcement authorities.

In Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, factory workers, students, and human rights organisations staged large-scale protests in response to Das' death, and India also voiced its worries.

The temporary administration has promised to look after Das's parents, wife, and little child.

Following the removal of then-prime leader Sheikh Hasina in August of last year, several crimes targeting minority communities in Bangladesh have damaged the country's Hindu population.

