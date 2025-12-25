Bangladesh Police Announces Reward For Information On Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

Up to BDT 5 lakh for information leading to arrest of remaining suspects in Uttam Kumar Barman lynching.
12 arrested so far; key accused still at large; public urged to provide credible leads.
Announcement comes amid rising criticism over minority safety and communal violence in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Police announced a cash reward of up to BDT 5 lakh (approximately ₹3.5 lakh) for information leading to the arrest of remaining suspects in the lynching of Hindu shopkeeper Uttam Kumar Barman in Rangpur. The announcement was made by Rangpur Range DIG Debashish Bardhan during a press briefing, as the investigation into the December 13 mob killing entered its second week.
Barman, 45, was beaten to death by a mob in Pirgachha upazila after rumours spread that he had shared a blasphemous post on social media. Police have so far arrested 12 suspects, but several key accused remain at large. The DIG appealed to the public to come forward with verifiable information, assuring complete confidentiality and protection for informants.
The move comes amid mounting criticism of the interim administration for its handling of minority safety issues. Hindu community leaders and rights groups have called the lynching part of a “pattern of targeted violence” since the August 2024 political change, with over 200 reported incidents against minorities in the past four months.
Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's office has repeatedly assured swift justice, but the reward announcement is seen as an attempt to accelerate progress in a case that has drawn international condemnation, including from US lawmakers and Indian civil society.
Rangpur police have set up a dedicated helpline and email for tip-offs. The investigation is being monitored by a three-member committee appointed by the district administration.