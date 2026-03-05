India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What Is The Highest Target Chased In A Semi-Final And At Wankhede?

A 250+ total has never been achieved in a T20 World Cup match with the highest successfully chased target being 230 by England against South Africa in 2016

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published At:
T20 WCup Cricket West Indies vs England
England's Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after a DRS review for the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India post a gigantic total of 253 in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • England will have to pull off the highest total ever in Wankhede to qualify for final

  • Sanju Samson starred with his 89* off just 42 deliveries

If England want to qualify for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, then they will have to pull off a heist and chase down the highest total ever scored in the semi-finals/knockouts of this competition.

India posted a gigantic total of 253 runs in the 1st innings after losing the toss and batting first at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson continued his lethal run-scoring spree with a sensational 89-run knock off just 42 deliveries at a daunting strike rate of 211.

His knock was complimented by the late assaults from Shivam Dube (43 off 25), Hardik Pandya (27 off 12) and Tilak Varma (21 off 7). That helped India to post their second highest total of this T20 World Cup and 4th highest overall.

The Men in Blue had previously scored 254 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8s.

Historically, a 200+ total has been chased down in the T20 World Cup before but never a 250+ target. The story is the same in Wankhede, too.

In 2016, England had pulled off the highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history at this venue, chasing down a mammoth target of 230 against South Africa.

Joe Root’s masterful 83 off 44 balls anchored the pursuit that proved no score is safe under the Wankhede lights.

Just days later, the stadium hosted the highest successful chase in a World Cup knockout match when West Indies silenced the home crowd by chasing down 193 against India.

Lendl Simmons and Andre Russell had dismantled the Indian attack to secure a 7-wicket victory.

Now England has the chance of etching their name in history books only if they are able to score 254 and qualify for the final.

At the time of writing, England were 64/3 after 5.5 overs.

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah/

England XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

