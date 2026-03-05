India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What Is The Highest Target Chased In A Semi-Final And At Wankhede?

England's Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after a DRS review for the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

England's Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after a DRS review for the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil