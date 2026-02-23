Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Windies Post This Edition's Highest Total - Check Top 5 List

The West Indies’ mammoth 254/6 against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede now stands as the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. They join an elite bracket led by Sri Lanka’s 260/6 back in 2007

Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 1st innings report Mumbai
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Indies score the second highest total of the ICC T20 World Cup history

  • Shimron Hetmeyer and Rovman Powell led from the front

  • Sri Lanka's record total in 2007 remains the highest of the tournament

West Indies have posted the second highest total in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Zimbabwe in their Super 8 opener at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shimron Hetmeyer and Rovman Powell's played dictating knocks that helped Windies post 254.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikander Raza's decision to bowl first in the lush green Wankhede top proved disastrous as the mighty West Indies, who have fond memories at the venue, dominated proceedings right till the end.

The Caribbean onslaught was spearheaded by Shimron Hetmyer, who smashed an outstanding 85 runs off just 34 balls that included 7 massive sixes.

In the process, he also shattered the record for the fastest fifty by a West Indian in T20 World Cup history. He reached the milestone in just 19 deliveries.

He found a perfect partner in skipper Rovman Powell, who hammered 59 off 35 as the duo stitched together a 122-run stand that effectively batted Zimbabwe out of the contest.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers, who had been so disciplined throughout the group stages, looked absolutely ineffective at the Wankhede.

The subsequent assault from the West Indies middle order saw quickfire knocks come from the bats of Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder.

The West Indies have not only made a 254 runs in the Super 8s opener but also set Zimbabwe the near-impossible task of completing the highest successful chase in the tournament's history.

Top 5 Highest Totals In The History Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The West Indies’ mammoth 254/6 against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede now stands as the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. They join an elite bracket led by Sri Lanka’s 260/6 (2007).

Earlier in this edition, Ireland posted 235 against Oman. Rounding out the top five are the legendary 2016 Wankhede dual between England (230/8) and South Africa (229/4), proving Mumbai remains the ultimate paradise for power hitters.

1. 260/6 – SL vs KEN, Joburg, 2007

2. 254/6 – WI vs ZIM, Wankhede, 2026*

3. 235/5 – IRE vs OMAN, Colombo SSC, 2026

4. 230/8 – ENG vs SA, Wankhede, 2016

5. 229/4 – SA vs ENG, Wankhede, 2016

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
