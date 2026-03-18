Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Live Streaming Today – All You Need To Know

Tottenham's Dominic Solanke scores his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Tottenham's Dominic Solanke scores his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton