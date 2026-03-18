Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Live Streaming Today – All You Need To Know

Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Here's all you need to know about the TOT vs ATM Round of 16 second leg match, including preview, head-to-head, live streaming details, and more

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UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham's Dominic Solanke scores his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Spurs take on Atleti in the second leg of the UCL 2025-26 Round of 16

  • Igor Tudor's side were hammered in the 1st leg

  • Live Streaming info and timings listed below

Tottenham Hotspur will want to give their best shot in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Igor Tudor's side are winless in 2026 and come on the back of a spirted 1-1 draw against Premier League champions, Liverpool at Anfield. Tottenham were hammered in the first leg and will want to correct that in the return leg.

As for Atletico, Diego Simeone's side are in the driving seat. However, seeing how Sporting CP performed against Bodo/Glimt yesterday, the La Liga side will be vary of their Premier League opponents. Los Colchoneros are poor away from home but a draw could secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Match Details

  • Location: London, England

  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, March 19

  • Timings: 1:30 am IST (Wednesday, Mar 18)

Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: H2H

  • Total matches: 2

  • Spurs won: 0

  • Atleti won: 2

  • Draws: 0

Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Live Streaming

Q

When will the Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played?

A

The Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played on Thursday, 19 March at 1:30 AM IST.

Q

Where to watch Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match?

A

The UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Round of 16 second leg between Tottenham & Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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