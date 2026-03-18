Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Live Streaming Today – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Spurs take on Atleti in the second leg of the UCL 2025-26 Round of 16
Igor Tudor's side were hammered in the 1st leg
Live Streaming info and timings listed below
Tottenham Hotspur will want to give their best shot in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Igor Tudor's side are winless in 2026 and come on the back of a spirted 1-1 draw against Premier League champions, Liverpool at Anfield. Tottenham were hammered in the first leg and will want to correct that in the return leg.
As for Atletico, Diego Simeone's side are in the driving seat. However, seeing how Sporting CP performed against Bodo/Glimt yesterday, the La Liga side will be vary of their Premier League opponents. Los Colchoneros are poor away from home but a draw could secure their place in the quarter-finals.
Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Match Details
Location: London, England
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: Thursday, March 19
Timings: 1:30 am IST (Wednesday, Mar 18)
Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: H2H
Total matches: 2
Spurs won: 0
Atleti won: 2
Draws: 0
Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Live Streaming
When will the Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played?
The Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played on Thursday, 19 March at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Tottenham Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match?
The UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Round of 16 second leg between Tottenham & Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.