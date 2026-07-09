BTS Commands Tottenham Hotspur Stadium New Record With 130,000 Fans

Rolling Stone UK and The Guardian lavished high praise, awarding the concert five stars, with the former calling the concert a “coronation.” The Times gave the concert a four-star review, titling it “a pleasingly carefree sequel from the kings of K-pop.” . The Guardian called it an "incredibly enjoyable spectacle" and praised, "the power BTS holds is formidable." The Times lauded the production's massive scale and described their music as "both intense and addictive." It added that "the audience's heated reaction during the 'MIC Drop' and 'FYA' stages seemed to shake the stadium," vividly reporting the explosive atmosphere. NME took note of the great interest in the traditional Korean identity threaded throughout the performance.