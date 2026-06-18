BTS ARIRANG World Tour Expands: New 2027 Concert Dates Announced For Jakarta And Bulacan

BTS added Jakarta and Bulacan concerts following overwhelming ARMY demand worldwide.
The ARIRANG world tour now includes multiple additional international shows.
Jakarta gains one extra concert, while Bulacan receives a third performance.
BTS has announced new tour dates for its highly anticipated ARIRANG world tour, giving thousands of fans another chance to see the group perform live. The additional concerts in Jakarta and Bulacan were confirmed through an official social media announcement after demand for tickets exceeded expectations.
The latest expansion highlights the continued global appeal of the seven-member group, with fans across multiple regions calling for more shows since the tour schedule was first unveiled.
BTS adds Jakarta and Bulacan concerts to ARIRANG tour
According to the updated schedule shared by the group's management, an extra concert has been added in Jakarta on December 29 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium. The Indonesian leg of the tour was originally planned for December 26 and 27.
Meanwhile, BTS has also extended its stop in the Philippines with a new performance in Bulacan on March 16 at the Philippine Sports Stadium. The group had initially announced concerts at the venue for March 13 and 14.
The decision to expand both stops was made following overwhelming demand from fans, with tickets for the original dates generating significant interest online.
BTS world tour continues to grow across continents
This is not the first time BTS has revised its ARIRANG world tour schedule. Earlier this year, the group announced additional performances in several cities, including Tampa, Stanford, Las Vegas, Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires and Melbourne.
The continued expansion reflects the scale of the tour and the strong response from ARMY members worldwide.
Before heading to Indonesia and the Philippines later in the tour, BTS is set to perform at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium before travelling to Madrid for two concerts scheduled for June 26 and 27.
With new dates continuing to be added across different regions, fans remain hopeful that more cities could be included in future announcements.