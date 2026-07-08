Preity Zinta Deepfake Case: Bombay High Court Orders Takedown, Warns Social Media Platforms

Preity Zinta deepfake case prompts Bombay High Court to order immediate content removal.
Court says AI-generated content violates personality rights, dignity and constitutional protections.
Platforms reminded of due diligence obligations under 2021 IT Rules against digital misuse.
Preity Zinta's deepfake case has taken a significant turn after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to the actor by directing Meta, Google LLC and several other digital platforms to remove AI-generated deepfake videos and manipulated content featuring her. The court observed that such unauthorised material infringes personality rights, publicity rights and an individual's right to live with dignity, while also reminding intermediaries of their responsibility to prevent misuse of their platforms.
Bombay High Court grants relief to Preity Zinta
The interim order was passed in a civil suit filed by Preity Zinta against multiple websites, social media platforms and unidentified individuals accused of creating and circulating manipulated videos, morphed images, AI-generated chatbot personas and other digital content using her likeness without consent.
Justice Madhav J. Jamdar observed that the unauthorised use of the actor's image and identity violated rights protected under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution. It was further noted that a strong prima facie case had been made to justify interim protection.
Court reminds platforms of responsibility in AI deepfake cases
During the hearing, the court orally remarked that global technology companies should be more proactive in tackling such misuse, observing that stronger enforcement would discourage offenders while enhancing the credibility of the platforms themselves.
Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Zinta, argued that the unauthorised use of her image for commercial purposes also violated her moral rights under the Copyright Act. Representing Meta, counsel submitted that the company had no objection to removing the links identified in the petition, while stating that future complaints involving genuine content would require verification before action.
The court also referred to the due diligence obligations imposed on intermediaries under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Preity Zinta now joins celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Suneil Shetty, Arijit Singh and Asha Bhosle who have secured similar relief against unauthorised digital misuse.