Batwara 1947 Teaser: Sunny Deol Fights Against Fear And Hatred In Rajkumar Santoshi's Partition Drama

Batwara 1947 teaser explores Partition through a story of courage and hope.
Sunny Deol reunites with Rajkumar Santoshi nearly 30 years after Ghatak.
Aamir Khan narrates the teaser for the star-studded period drama.
The Batwara 1947 teaser has finally arrived, offering audiences a haunting look at one of the most painful chapters in Indian history. Headlined by Sunny Deol and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the period drama revisits the human cost of the 1947 Partition through a story of courage, resilience and hope.
The teaser opens with a voiceover by Aamir Khan, who introduces viewers to a time marked by violence, fear and deep social divisions. Rather than focusing on large-scale political events, the footage highlights the emotional toll of Partition on ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances.
Watch the teaser here:
What does the Batwara 1947 teaser reveal?
The teaser relies on striking visuals and an emotionally charged background score to recreate the atmosphere of a nation in transition. Scenes of chaos, displacement and uncertainty are interwoven with moments of compassion and determination.
Sunny Deol appears as a devoted family man who refuses to surrender to hatred despite the turmoil unfolding around him. Towards the end of the teaser, a powerful dialogue delivered by the actor reinforces the film's central message of humanity triumphing over fear.
The teaser deliberately avoids revealing major plot details, choosing instead to build intrigue around its characters and the challenges they face.
Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi reunite after nearly 30 years
Batwara 1947 marks the much-anticipated reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, who last collaborated on the 1996 action drama Ghatak. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.
The project also brings together several acclaimed creative talents. The music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, while the lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar.
Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Batwara 1947 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, coinciding with Partition Day. The film is expected to clash at the box office with Awarapan 2.