Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 Is Now Titled Batwara 1947; Motion Poster Unveiled

Sunny Deol's film Lahore 1947 is now titled Batwara 1947.
The film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.
The Partition drama marks major reunion of Sunny, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi.
Actor Sunny Deol has reunited with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi for a partition drama, initially titled Lahore 1947. The title has undergone a major change as it will now be released as Batwara 1947. The makers, on Tuesday, announced Lahore 1947's new title, unveiling a motion poster, offering a first glimpse into the Partition story. Batwara 1947 has locked its release date for August this year.
Lahore 1947 renamed Batwara 1947
Aamir Khan Productions, the production house behind the film, and Sunny Deol shared the title announcement teaser on social media with the caption: “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026 (sic).”
In the motion poster, Sunny Deol’s character is seen running alongside a steam train amid chaos and crowds. Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol also feature on the poster.
About Batwara 1947
The film is adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
Batwara 1947 also stars Ali Fazal. AR Rahman has composed the music, and Javed Akhtar has served as the lyricist.
Earlier, while talking about his reunion with Sunny and Aamir, Santoshi had said, “It’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.”
What Aamir Khan had said about title-change rumours
Earlier, there had been reports claiming that the makers were considering changing the title.
In March, however, Aamir Khan had refuted the reports and said that the title would remain unchanged.
He had told Bollywood Hungama, “Where did you hear that? No, the title of our film has not changed. As of now, it is Lahore 1947, and that’s how I would like it to be.”