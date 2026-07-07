BIGBANG New Song Confirmed: K-pop Legends Prepare Long-Awaited Comeback After 4 Years

BIGBANG new song marks the group's first music release in four years.
Music video filming and promotional content are reportedly scheduled during the third week of July.
BIGBANG comeback will precede a 32-show world tour covering 18 global cities.
BIGBANG's new song is finally on the way, bringing an end to a four-year wait for fans across the globe. The legendary K-pop group is preparing its first full-group release since Still Life, raising anticipation for what could be one of the biggest comebacks of the year. Reports suggest that the members have already aligned their schedules to begin filming for the upcoming project, signalling that preparations are well underway.
BIGBANG comeback gathers momentum
According to MyDaily, filming for the group's music video has been scheduled for the third week of July. It was reported that the three members carefully coordinated their schedules well in advance and will complete both the music video and additional promotional content on the same day. Industry sources also confirmed that production on the new track is already underway.
First new BIGBANG release in four years
The upcoming single will mark BIGBANG's first release since Still Life, which arrived in 2022 and featured former member T.O.P. Despite receiving no official promotions, the song became a major commercial success and finished at No. 7 on Melon's year-end chart, proving the group's enduring popularity.
The new release is expected to build momentum ahead of BIGBANG's first world tour in nine years. The group will kick off the BIGBANG 2026 WORLD TOUR IN GOYANG with three concerts at Goyang Stadium before travelling across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia for a 32-show tour spanning 18 cities. Additional tour stops are expected to be announced later.
While an exact release date for the new song has not yet been confirmed, reports indicate that it is expected to arrive before the world tour begins, making it BIGBANG's long-awaited return to music after four years.