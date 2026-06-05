Lee Seung Gi Solo Concert Marks Emotional Return To Stage After 13 Years Away

Lee Seung Gi's solo concert has been announced, ending a 13-year wait.
Concert setlist includes five of his most beloved hit songs.
Lee Seung Gi concert 2026 takes place across two Seoul shows.
Lee Seung Gi is finally returning to where it all began. The beloved singer-actor has announced his first official solo concert in 13 years, giving fans a chance to experience his music on a full concert stage once again. While Lee has continued to meet fans through fan meetings and special events over the years, this marks his first standalone concert since 2013, making the announcement especially meaningful for longtime supporters.
Lee Seung Gi's solo concert brings fans a long-awaited reunion
Titled 2026 Lee Seung Gi Concert Kisung-Jeon: 樂, the upcoming show promises to revisit the musical journey that transformed Lee from a teenage ballad singer into one of South Korea's most recognisable entertainers.
The concert title combines the Korean storytelling structure "Ki-Seung-Jeon" with the Chinese character for music, hinting at a performance that will unfold like a story. Organisers have described it as a chance for audiences to relive the many chapters of Lee's career through music.
What fans can expect from Lee Seung Gi's comeback concert
Since debuting in 2004 with the hit ballad Because You're My Woman, Lee Seung Gi has built a successful career across multiple fields. Alongside chart-topping songs such as Delete, Return and Will You Marry Me, he became a household name through dramas, films and variety programmes.
The upcoming concert is expected to feature many of those fan-favourite tracks, allowing audiences to revisit the songs that defined different stages of his career.
For many fans, the announcement carries extra significance because Lee has largely focused on acting and television projects in recent years. His return to a full-scale concert format feels like a homecoming to the musical roots that first made him a star.
The highly anticipated concerts will take place at Blue Square in Seoul on October 24 and 25, with ticket sales already attracting strong interest from fans eager to witness his return to the stage.