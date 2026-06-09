BTS Unveils New Song 'Come Over' Ahead Of FESTA 2026 Celebrations

BTS Come Over explores reunion, longing and emotional reconnection themes.
FESTA 2026 celebrations gain significance during BTS's reunion chapter.
Seven BTS members reportedly channel personal emotions into new song.
BTS is preparing to give fans a special gift during its annual FESTA celebrations. The global K-pop phenomenon BTS has announced "Come Over," a brand-new song that arrives at a particularly emotional moment for the group. As the members gradually resume activities together, anticipation surrounding the track has been growing among ARMY worldwide.
The announcement was made by BIGHIT MUSIC, which confirmed that the song will be unveiled as part of FESTA 2026, the annual celebration marking BTS's debut anniversary. Beyond being another release, the track is positioned as a reflection of the emotions surrounding the group's long-awaited reunion.
What is BTS's new song 'Come Over' about?
According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Come Over explores feelings of longing, uncertainty and reconnection. The song reportedly centres on the experience of searching for someone during difficult times and wondering whether that bond remains intact after a long absence.
BTS FESTA 2026 gets a major musical moment
Musically, Come Over is expected to feature the scale and energy of a stadium anthem. The production combines rhythmic claps, distorted guitar sounds and a sweeping arrangement designed to create an emotional and uplifting atmosphere.
The release carries additional significance because it arrives during FESTA, one of the most important events on the BTS calendar. Every year, the celebration brings exclusive content and memorable moments for fans, but this year's edition feels particularly meaningful as the group enters a new chapter together.
The biggest reveal is that Come Over will be released globally on June 12 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). For many fans, the track is expected to serve as both a celebration of BTS's 13-year journey and a symbol of what lies ahead as the members move closer towards full group activities once again.