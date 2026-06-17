Chiyaan 63: Vikram Reunites With Shammy Thilakan And Director Anand Shankar After 30 Years

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The upcoming film, directed by Anand Shankar, has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the duo share screen space again.

Chiyaan 63
Chiyaan 63 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Chiyaan 63 reunites Vikram and Shammy Thilakan after more than 30 years.

  • Anand Shankar returns to direct Vikram following their successful collaboration in Iru Mugan.

  • Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan shared an emotional behind-the-scenes reunion story online.

The makers of Chiyaan 63 have officially announced the addition of actor Shammy Thilakan to the cast, setting the stage for a special reunion with Vikram after more than three decades. The upcoming Tamil film has already generated significant buzz as it marks director Anand Shankar's second collaboration with Vikram following their 2016 sci-fi thriller Iru Mugan.

For long-time cinema enthusiasts, the casting carries an added layer of nostalgia. Vikram and Shammy Thilakan previously shared screen space in the Malayalam films Dhruvam (1993) and Street (1995), making their reunion one of the most talked-about aspects of the project.

Shammy Thilakan's emotional reunion with Vikram

The update was shared by actor Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan on social media through a heartfelt post recounting his recent interaction with Vikram.

It was revealed in the post that Vikram had asked him in Malayalam whether he remembered him. The actor further recalled that Vikram had mentioned carrying him around as a child during the filming of Street, when Abhimanyu was just six months old.

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The reunion was described by Abhimanyu as a full-circle moment, with three generations connected through cinema.

Chiyaan 63 cast and crew details

Apart from Vikram and Shammy Thilakan, Chiyaan 63 features Riya Shibu, Urvashi, MS Bhaskar and Samyuktha Hegde in key roles.

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The film is directed by Anand Shankar and written by Sameer Abdul. While the makers have not yet revealed details about the storyline, anticipation remains high given the creative team's previous work and the emotional significance of Vikram and Shammy Thilakan's reunion.

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Further announcements regarding the film's title, release schedule and additional cast members are expected in the coming months.

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