Friends Reunion Rumour Grows As Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Tease New Sitcom

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow sparked fresh Friends reunion speculation.
Courteney Cox was included in discussions about a possible sitcom.
Friends remains popular more than 20 years after its finale.
Friends reunion chatter has taken over social media after Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow playfully discussed the possibility of working on a new sitcom with Courteney Cox. While no project has been officially announced, the conversation was enough to excite fans who have long hoped to see the beloved trio reunite on screen.
The discussion took place during Variety's Actors on Actors series, where Aniston and Kudrow reflected on their careers, their time on Friends and the enduring bond they continue to share more than two decades after the sitcom ended.
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow spark Friends reunion speculation
The conversation began when Kudrow revealed that she would love to return to television if the right project came along. During the exchange, it was suggested by Kudrow that she, Aniston and Courteney Cox could potentially work together on a new series.
Aniston immediately embraced the idea and jokingly proposed a sitcom titled Girlfriends, leading to laughter between the two actors. Although the moment was clearly light-hearted, it quickly captured the attention of Friends fans across the world.
Why Rachel, Monica and Phoebe still resonate with fans
The excitement surrounding the discussion highlights the lasting popularity of Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay. Across ten seasons, the trio formed one of television's most memorable friendships, balancing humour, heartbreak and personal growth.
For many viewers, their relationship represented the emotional core of Friends. Even years after the show's finale, audiences continue to revisit their storylines and celebrate the chemistry shared by the cast.
Lisa Kudrow reveals why she rarely watched Friends
The conversation also touched on Kudrow's long-standing reluctance to watch the sitcom after filming wrapped. She explained that watching herself on screen felt uncomfortable and embarrassing at the time.
However, Kudrow revealed that she has since watched the entire series and enjoyed it immensely, admitting she often became so engrossed that she watched far later into the night than intended.
Friends originally aired from 1994 to 2004 and remains one of the most-streamed sitcoms globally. While a new project involving Aniston, Kudrow and Cox remains purely hypothetical for now, their playful exchange has once again shown the enduring affection audiences have for the iconic trio.