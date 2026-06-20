James Burrows Dies at 85: Friends Cast Leads Tributes To Legendary Sitcom Director

James Burrows directed more than 1,000 television episodes across five decades.
Friends cast members shared heartfelt tributes celebrating his enduring creative legacy.
The acclaimed sitcom director won 11 Emmy Awards during his career.
The news that James Burrows death at 85 has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the television industry. Best known as the co-creator of Cheers and director of some of the most beloved sitcoms in television history, Burrows leaves behind a legacy that shaped comedy for more than five decades.
His family confirmed his death in a statement to People, remembering him as a legendary director, mentor and creative force who brought joy to audiences around the world.
Friends cast remembers James Burrows' influence
Burrows directed more than 1,000 television episodes during his career, working on acclaimed series including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace and The Big Bang Theory.
In their statement, his family said Burrows would be remembered not only for his achievements but also for his kindness, generosity and ability to make everyone around him better.
Actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on Friends, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. It was said by Schwimmer that Burrows always brought out the best in actors and created a safe environment that felt like family. The actor described him as a paternal figure who was loving, encouraging and inspiring.
Matt LeBlanc also paid tribute, saying Burrows' impact on the cast and the television industry could not be measured in words.
James Burrows' career transformed television comedy
Born in Los Angeles in 1940, Burrows grew up in an entertainment family. His father, Abe Burrows, co-wrote the musicals Guys and Dolls and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
After studying at Oberlin College and the Yale School of Drama, Burrows began his career in theatre before moving into television. Over the years, he won 11 Emmy Awards and five Directors Guild of America Awards.
His extraordinary body of work continues to influence generations of writers, actors and directors.